After launching the realme 12+ 5G and realme 12 5G earlier this month, realme India launched today its latest midrange smartphone – the realme 12x 5G at a price of ₹10,999 combined with offers. The realme 12x 5G is the newest addition to the mid-range smartphone lineup featuring an ultra-slim 7.69mm IP54 water-resistant design, MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ octa-core SoC, 120 Hz display with Rainwater Smart Touch Technology, 50 MP AI dual cameras, 45W fast charging for the first time in this segment, new Air Gesture feature, Android 14, and more.

The realme 12x 5G is a mid-range smartphone with a 7.69 mm ultra-slim IP54 water-resistant design available in two color options – Twilight Purple, and Woodland Green. The smartphone equips a 6.72-inch IPS LCD with Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, and a 950 nits peak brightness. The screen uses realme’s Rainwater Smart Touch Technology to enhance the user experience while interacting with wet or sweaty fingers.

It is powered by a MediaTek Diemsity 6100+ octa-core SoC paired with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 Graphics, up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging. It comes in three RAM options – 4 GB, 6 GB, or 8 GB all with the same 128 GB storage with up to 8 GB RAM Expansion and a microSD card expansion.

On the camera side, it has a dual setup of a 50 MP primary camera and a secondary 2 MP camera while the front side has an 8 MP selfie camera. The smartphone runs on the Android 14 operating system with realme UI 5.0 on top while other features of the smartphone include USB Type-C, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, and 5G connectivity with dual SIM and dual VoLTE support.

realme 12x 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.72-inch IPS LCD display, Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 950 nits peak brightness, Rainwater Smart Touch technology, IP54 dust and splash resistant, 7.69 mm slim, 188 grams

The realme 12x 5G is priced at ₹11,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, ₹13,499 for its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, and ₹14,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. The phone is available for purchase starting today i.e. 2nd April 2024 at 6 PM (early bird) on realme.com/in and Flipkart. The launch offers include ₹1,000 discount with select banks (4 GB + 128 GB), additional flat ₹500 off (6 GB + 128 GB), no-cost EMI, and Wireless 2 Neo worth ₹1,299 at ₹899.

