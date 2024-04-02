OnePlus has finally launched its Nord CE series smartphone in India, the OnePlus Nord CE4 is the newest smartphone under the midrange segment featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 octa-core SoC, 120 Hz AMOLED display, 50 MP Sony LYT-600 OIS camera, IP54 water-resistant design, 5,500 mAh battery with 100W super-fast charging, and more.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.63 GHz paired with Adreno 720 GPU, 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone packs a 5,500 mAh battery with support for 100W super-fast charging.

The cameras include a dual setup of a 50 MP f/1.8 main camera utilizing the Sony LYT-600 sensor and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and a secondary 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera using the Sony IMX355 sensor. The front side offers a 16 MP f/2.4 camera for selfie and video calling needs.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 equips a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels), a 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 2160 Hz PWM Dimming, and 1,100 nits peak brightness. The display uses the OnePlus’ Aqua Touch technology for a smoother touch experience even with wet fingers or in rains.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 comes in comes in two color variants – Dark Chrome, and Celadon Marble. The Dark Chrome builds on past OnePlus dark colorways and adds a subtle shiny gradient for extra glamour. The Celadon Marble, is a premium and elegant design with a vibrant and exciting tone based on designs first seen on the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey edition, said the company. It has a new internal structure which cushions the phone if it’s dropped.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 2160 Hz PWM Dimming, and 1,100 nits peak brightness, IP54 dust and water-resistant, Aqua Touch technology, 8.4 mm thickness, 186 grams weight

The price for the OnePlus Nord CE4 starts at ₹24,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and ₹26,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The smartphone will be available from 4th April 2024 on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Store, Reliance Digital, Croma, and other retail channels. Pre-booking is available from 1st April 2024 to 3rd April 2024. Offers include up to ₹1,500 bank discount (ICICI, OneCard), no-cost EMI for up to 6 months, additional exchange bonus of up to ₹2,500 on exchange, and free OnePlus Nord Buds 2r.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹24,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage), ₹26,999 (8 GB RAM and 256 GB Storage)

