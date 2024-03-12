OnePlus India is all set to launch its 4th generation Nord smartphone – OnePlus Nord CE4 in India on 1st April at 6:30 PM, the company has officially confirmed the launch with a tweet and a launch page on OnePlus.in. The smartphone is teased to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 will be the successor to last year’s OnePlus Nord CE3 5G and the company’s newest OnePlus smartphone under the Nord CE Series. The teaser image shows a glimpse of its sleek design, dual camera setup, presence of an IR blaster at the top, and a Sky Blue color variant.

OnePlus India tweeted, “Here we go again! #OnePlusNordCE4” along with another tweet teasing the feature, “Fast and Smooth operator, for gaming, scrolling multitasking and everything in between! #OnePlusNordCE4, with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3.”

Fast and Smooth operator, for gaming, scrolling multitasking and everything in between! #OnePlusNordCE4, with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. pic.twitter.com/zF52ruKR06 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 11, 2024

The company has also tweeted that the upcoming smartphone will be using a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC which will be a significant upgrade from its predecessor’s Snapdragon 782G SoC. Based on the rumors, the expected features of the smartphone will be a 120 Hz AMOLED display, dual 50 MP + 8 MP cameras, and a 16 MP selfie camera.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 will be sold on Amazon.in, more details will be revealed soon closer to the launch. Stay tuned.