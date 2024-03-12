Nothing Phone (2a), which went on sale today, received over 60,000 orders in just 60 minutes. Nothing India tweeted with an image stating over 60,000 Nothing Phone (2a) units sold in just 60 minutes through various sales channels, “Thank you for showering all the love. Keep it coming! #NothingPhone2a @Flipkart @cromaretail @VijaySales and other leading retail outlets.”

The smartphone is available for ₹19,999 with all offers combined while the launch price for the Nothing Phone (2a) starts at a price of ₹23,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, ₹25,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, and ₹27,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant.

Offers include up to ₹2,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, ₹2,000 off on exchange, up to ₹1,000 on SuperCoins, no-cost EMI of up to 9 months, ₹500 off using One SuperCoin, get CMF Buds (Pro) at ₹1,999 and CMF GaN Charger at ₹1,999 as part of a bundle offer.

Nothing India shared a tweet for the pricing and offers saying, “Phone (2a) on sale now, starting 19,999*. Here’s the offer break-up on @Flipkart. Phone (2a) price on Flipkart: ₹23,999. HDFC card users discount : ₹2,000/- off. Bumped-up exchange: ₹2,000/- off. Net effective price: 19,999* (For the base variant).”

The Nothing Phone (2a) is the company’s third smartphone after Nothing Phone (1) and Nothing Phone (2). Features and highlights of the smartphone include MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro, Glyph LED back design, 120 Hz flexible AMOLED screen, dual 50 MP OIS main + 50 MP ultra-wide cameras, up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage, 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14, and more.

The Nothing Phone (2a) is a mid-range smartphone powered by a MediaTek Diemsity 7200 Pro octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.8 GHz paired with ARM Mali-G610 MC4 Graphics, up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging and runs on the Android 14 operating system with NothingOS 2.5 on top.

The back design offers an LED light design inspired by Massimo Vignelli’s New York subway map. It has 26 addressable LED lighting zones compared to 12 in the Nothing Phone (1). The dual camera setup packs a 50 MP f/1.88 OIS primary camera and a 50 MP f/2.2 114° ultra-wide secondary camera while the front has a 32 MP f/2.4 selfie camera.

The front side equips a 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2,412 x 1,084 pixels), 30 Hz – 120 Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1,300 nits peak brightness, and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It comes with an IP54 splash-resistant rating, and White, and Black color variants.