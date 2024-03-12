Nothing Phone (2a), which was launched earlier this month, goes on sale in India on Flipkart starting at ₹19,999 combined with offers while the launch price for the smartphone is ₹23,999. Nothing India tweeted, “Phone (2a) on sale now, starting 19,999*. Here’s the offer break-up on @Flipkart. Phone (2a) price on Flipkart: ₹23,999. HDFC card users discount : ₹2,000/- off. Bumped-up exchange: ₹2,000/- off. Net effective price: 19,999* (For the base variant).”

The Nothing Phone (2a) is the company’s third smartphone after Nothing Phone (1) and Nothing Phone (2). Features and highlights of the smartphone include MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro, Glyph LED back design, 120 Hz flexible AMOLED screen, dual 50 MP OIS main + 50 MP ultra-wide cameras, up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage, 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14, and more.

The price for the Nothing Phone (2a) starts at a price of ₹23,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, ₹25,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, and ₹27,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone is available for ₹19,999 with all offers combined. Offers include up to ₹2,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, ₹2,000 off on exchange, up to ₹1,000 on SuperCoins, no-cost EMI of up to 9 months, ₹500 off using One SuperCoin, get CMF Buds (Pro) at ₹1,999 and CMF GaN Charger at ₹1,999 as part of a bundle offer.

The Nothing Phone (2a) is a mid-range smartphone powered by a MediaTek Diemsity 7200 Pro octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.8 GHz paired with ARM Mali-G610 MC4 Graphics, up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging and runs on the Android 14 operating system with NothingOS 2.5 on top.

For this design, the Nothing Phone (2a) has an LED light back design which is inspired by Massimo Vignelli’s New York subway map. The LEDs for the Glyph on the back are placed differently since this only uses 3 separations. It has 26 addressable LED lighting zones compared to 12 in the Nothing Phone (1). It can be used for volume, timer, Uber/Zomato, and notifications.

The smartphone equips a 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2,412 x 1,084 pixels), 30 Hz – 120 Hz refresh rate, 10-bit depth (1.07B colors), 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness, 2,160 Hz PWM dimming, and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The smartphone has an IP54 splash-resistant design, 8.55mm thickness, weighs about 190 grams, and comes in two color variants – White, and Black.

On the camera side, the smartphone comes with a dual setup including a 50 MP f/1.88 primary camera with 1/1.56 sensor size and OIS support and a secondary 50 MP f/2.2 114° ultra-wide camera. The camera supports 4k video recording and Action Mode while the front side offers a 32 MP f/2.4 selfie camera. Users can set the Glyph Interface to full brightness and illuminate close-up subjects with a gentle light.

Nothing Phone (2a) Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹23,999 (8 GB + 128 GB), ₹25,999 (8 GB + 256 GB), ₹27,999 (8 GB + 128 GB)

₹23,999 (8 GB + 128 GB), ₹25,999 (8 GB + 256 GB), ₹27,999 (8 GB + 128 GB) Availability: 12th March 2024 on Flipkart.com

12th March 2024 on Flipkart.com Offers: ₹19,999 with all offers – up to ₹2,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, ₹2,000 off on exchange, up to ₹1,000 on SuperCoins, no-cost EMI of up to 9 months, ₹500 off using One SuperCoin, get CMF Buds (Pro) at ₹1,999 and CMF GaN Charger at ₹1,999 as part of a bundle offer

Get Nothing Phone (2a) on Flipkart