Last month, Sennheiser introduced its latest wireless headphones – the ACCENTUM Plus in India at ₹15,990 featuring Hybrid ANC, 37mm dynamic transducer, 50 hours of music playback, 10-minute quick charging, travel-friendly design, multi-device connectivity, support for aptX, and more. The ACCENTUM Plus headphones are available for sale in the country in Black and White color variants on www.sennheiser-hearing.com and Amazon.in.

The ACCENTUM Plus is a Bluetooth wireless headphones with Hybrid ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) and equipped with a 37mm dynamic transducer for immersive audio experience. The ACCENTUM Plus is designed for travel, it folds flat and comes with a zip-storage case ensuring easy portability. The headphones also come with an audio cable that uses a 3.5mm stereo plug and it’s ideal for connecting to in-flight entertainment systems or other headphone outputs.

The ACCENTUM Plus offers Automatic wind reduction to minimize wind noise during outdoor use and adjustable side-tone for natural call quality. It features an intuitive touch panel on the earcup for gesture controls coupled with the companion app. Additionally, the app provides a 5-band EQ for personalized audio settings. The headphones also come with Multipoint connectivity that enables users to switch between Bluetooth devices without the hassle of re-pairing.

The Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus delivers up to 50 hours of music playback on full charge. It supports 10-min quick charging which offers 5 hours of playback time. The headphones also support music streaming via USB Type-C from devices such as laptops. The price for the Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus is ₹15,990 and is available on Sennheiser-hearing.com and Amazon.in.

Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus Price In India, Availability, & Offers