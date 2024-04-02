Logitech has introduced its newest additions to the Indian market – the Signature Slim K950 Wireless Keyboard and the Signature Slim Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo designed to seamlessly integrate work and personal life at the desk. The Signature Slim Combo includes the Signature Slim K950 wireless keyboard and the Signature Plus M750 wireless mouse.

The Signature Slim Combo allows users to effortlessly switch between their home desktop and work laptop with a simple tap. Both the keyboard and mouse are designed for quiet operation. Additionally, the SmartWheel feature offers fast and precise scrolling for enhanced productivity.

The Signature Slim K950 keyboard delivers responsive, laptop-like typing in a sleek and compact design. Users can further elevate their experience with the Logi Options+ App, which provides convenient shortcuts for tasks such as volume control and play/pause, along with Smart Actions for streamlining repetitive tasks.

Aligning with Logitech’s commitment to sustainability, both the Signature Slim K950 and Signature Slim Combo are certified carbon-neutral. The packaging is responsibly sourced from FSC-certified forests, while the plastic components incorporate certified post-consumer recycled materials, contributing to environmental conservation efforts.

Commenting on the launch, Roopak Krishnan, Head of Marketing and Category at Logitech India, said, “We developed the Signature Slim keyboard as the ideal companion to the Signature mouse we launched two years ago, aimed at assisting individuals who balance work, life, and everything in between. Signature Slim empowers you to manage your professional and personal spheres seamlessly, effortlessly connecting to both your home and work computers.”

The Logitech Signature Slim K950 Wireless Keyboard is priced at ₹10,290 in the Graphite color variant while the Signature Slim Combo MK950 is priced at ₹13,995. The Off-white color variant is also available on Logitech’s official site. The Signature Slim Combo MK950 (Keyboard and Mouse) is available for a limited-time offer at ₹10,447 on Amazon.in.

Logitech Signature Slim Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo Price