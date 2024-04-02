Poco India has announced its roadmap for rolling out the Xiaomi HyperOS update across various POCO devices in India during the second quarter of this year. Following the successful deployment of the HyperOS update on select POCO handsets, the company has now disclosed the lineup of smartphones slated to receive the update by June 2024. Xiaomi introduced the HyperOS user interface in the country in February this year, and subsequently, the brand revealed the list of Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones set to receive the HyperOS update in the second quarter of 2024.

POCO India tweeted, “The one update that y’all have been waiting for. Here’s the planned roll-out for all POCO devices that will be getting the “Xiaomi HyperOS” update on their devices soon. Stay Tuned! #XiaomiHyperOS #POCO #POCOIndia.”

In an announcement on social media, POCO India detailed the Xiaomi HyperOS rollout plan for its smartphones in India for Q2 2024. The models that will receive the HyperOS update are the POCO F4, POCO M4 Pro, POCO C65, POCO M6, and POCO X6 Neo.

Moreover, the brand has confirmed that the POCO C55, POCO M5, POCO X5, POCO X5 Pro, POCO X6 Pro, and POCO F5 have already been equipped with the Xiaomi HyperOS update in India. Furthermore, POCO X6, POCO M4 5G, and POCO M6 Pro users in the country have already received the upgrade in March.

— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) April 1, 2024

The newly introduced HyperOS user interface by Xiaomi aims to enhance device performance and connectivity. It incorporates features such as an AI-powered gallery, refreshed color schemes, updated icons, and Xiaomi’s HyperConnect, which aims to enhance productivity across all Xiaomi devices. However, the availability of specific features may vary depending on the device receiving the update.