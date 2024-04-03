After teasers, motorola India has finally launched its newest edge series smartphone – the motorola edge 50 Pro today in India. The motorola edge 50 Pro is the company’s latest upper midrange smartphone featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 octa-core SoC with up to 12 GB RAM, triple cameras with 50 MP OIS primary + 10 MP 3x telephoto with 50x hybrid zoom, Silicone Vegan Leather IP68 dust and water-resistant design, super-fast 125W charging, 50W wireless charging, and more.

The motorola edge 50 Pro is the world’s first smartphone to feature an AI-powered pro-grade camera and a 1.5K 144 Hz true color display validated by Pantone, said the company. The smartphone is also the world’s first to feature a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 with 125W fast charging, along with 50W wireless charging, and IP68 rating for the first time in this segment.

The motorola edge 50 Pro flaunts its Silicone Vegan Leather with a precision-cut metal frame and is protected by IP68 dust and water-resistant ratings. It is available in three color options – Luxe Lavender, Black Beauty, and a Moonlight Pearl Limited Edition with a smooth finish back.

The front side is equipped with a 6.7-inch curved pOLED display with 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K resolution (2712 x 1220 pixels), 144 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. The display also comes with HDR 10+ support, 360 Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Cameras include a triple setup of 50 MP main + 13 MP ultra-wide/macro + 10 MP telephoto on the rear side and a 50 MP f/1.9 with Quad Pixel on the front for selfies. The 50 MP main camera supports Quad Pixel Technology, OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), and an aperture of f/1.4. The 13 MP ultra-wide-angle + macro supports 120° FOV (Field Of View), autofocus, and an aperture of f/2.2.

The third camera, which is the 10 MP telephoto, supports 3x optical zoom alongwith 50x hybrid zoom. The camera features AI adaptive stabilization, autofocus tracking, AI photo enhancement engine, and tilt mode. This is also the world’s first Pantone-validated camera that captures true colors as they are meant to be, said the company.

The edge 40 Pro is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.63 GHz paired with Adreno 720 GPU, up to 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage. The smartphone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 125W super-fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. The entry-level variant with 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage comes with a 68W TurboCharger while the top variant i.e. 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage comes with a 125W charger.

It runs on the Android 14 operating system with 3 years of OS upgrades. Other features of the smartphone include an on-screen fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers with Dolby support and Moto Spatial Sound, USB Type-C Audio, 5G connectivity with 15 bands support, support for VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E 802.11ax (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and GPS.

motorola edge 50 Pro Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.7-inch curved pOLED Endless Edge display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors) 1.5K resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, 360 Hz touch sampling rate, 2,000 nits peak brightness, IP68 dust and water resistant, Silicone Vegan Leather, precision-cut metallic frames, 8.19 mm thickness, 186 grams weight

6.7-inch curved pOLED Endless Edge display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors) 1.5K resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, 360 Hz touch sampling rate, 2,000 nits peak brightness, IP68 dust and water resistant, Silicone Vegan Leather, precision-cut metallic frames, 8.19 mm thickness, 186 grams weight Software: Android 14 operating system,

Android 14 operating system, CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.63 GHz

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.63 GHz GPU: Adreno 720 Graphics

Adreno 720 Graphics Memory: 8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM

8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage Main Camera: Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.4 OIS primary + 13 MP f/2.2 120° ultra-wide/macro + 10 MP telephoto 3x), Quad Pixel Technology, Optical Image Stabilization, Ultra Night Vision, 50x hybrid zoom, LED flash

Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.4 OIS primary + 13 MP f/2.2 120° ultra-wide/macro + 10 MP telephoto 3x), Quad Pixel Technology, Optical Image Stabilization, Ultra Night Vision, 50x hybrid zoom, LED flash Selfie Camera: 50 MP f/1.9, Quad Pixel Technology

50 MP f/1.9, Quad Pixel Technology Others: On-screen fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, USB Type-C, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Moto Spatial Sound

On-screen fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, USB Type-C, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Moto Spatial Sound Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support, 15 5G bands support

5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support, 15 5G bands support Battery & Charging: 4,500 mAh battery, 125W TurboPower fast charging, 50W wireless charging, 10W reverse wireless charging, 1-day power in 5 minutes

4,500 mAh battery, 125W TurboPower fast charging, 50W wireless charging, 10W reverse wireless charging, 1-day power in 5 minutes Colors: Luxe Lavender, Black Beauty, Moonlight Pearl Limited Edition

The price for the motorola edge 50 Pro starts at ₹31,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant bundled with 68W charger, and ₹35,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant bundled with 125W charger. The smartphone will be available from 9th April 2024 at 7 PM on motorola.in, Flipkart, and leading retail stores while the Moonlight Pearl Limited Edition will be available from 8th April 2024 at 7 PM (limited stock).

The launch offers include ₹2,000 introductory discount, up to ₹2,250 instant discount on HDFC Bank or an additional ₹2,000 off on exchange, 9 months of no-cost EMI, Jio benefits up to ₹15,000.

motorola edge 50 Pro Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹31,999 (8 GB RAM + 256GB storage + 68W charger), ₹35,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage + 125W charger)

₹31,999 (8 GB RAM + 256GB storage + 68W charger), ₹35,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage + 125W charger) Availability: 9th April 2024 at 7 PM on motorola.in, Flipkart, and leading retail stores | 8th April 2024 at 7 PM Moonlight Pearl Limited Edition (limited stock)

9th April 2024 at 7 PM on motorola.in, Flipkart, and leading retail stores | 8th April 2024 at 7 PM Moonlight Pearl Limited Edition (limited stock) Offers: Flat ₹2,000 introductory discount, up to ₹2,250 instant discount on HDFC Bank or an additional ₹2,000 off on exchange, 9 months of no-cost EMI, Jio benefits up to ₹15,000.

Get motorola edge 50 Pro on Flipkart

motorola razr 40 Ultra Review