motorola India announces a scheduled event set to take place on 3rd April in New Delhi. The invite says, “Witness the fusion of art and intelligence,” along with the date. While the invite remains cryptic, the company says that more details to come in a formal invitation.

Based on the rumors, this could hint at an exciting launch of its upcoming flagship product likely to be motorola Edge 50 Pro, possibly alongside its global launch. Leaked renders of the device making rounds on the internet showcase the motorola Edge 50 Pro in three striking colors – Black, Purple, and Silver.

Reports suggest that the device will sport a 6.7-inch 165 Hz OLED display powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Cameras are expected to be a 50 MP main, a 6x telephoto, and an ultra-wide while it should come with an IP68 design for water and dust resistance. In addition, it could pack a 4,500 mAh battery with a super-fast 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Not much info is available as of now, we should wait for motorola India to share more details on the event, stay tuned for updates as the event date draws near.