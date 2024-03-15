OPPO India has launched Digital Self-Help Assistant – a digital platform designed to assist users in resolving smartphone issues without visiting a service center. The company has taken a significant leap forward in customer service by introducing the first-of-a-kind initiative in India aligned with the Government of India’s “Right to Repair” framework.

Commenting on the launch, Savio D’Souza, Director of Product Communications at OPPO India, said, “Indian consumers are highly tech-savvy, and this portal equips users with all the necessary information to troubleshoot their OPPO smartphones without the hassle of visiting a service center. With the Self-Help Assistant, OPPO simplifies things for consumers, aiming to empower them and elevate their experience of owning an OPPO device.”

OPPO India Digital Self-Help Assistant

The OPPO Digital Self-Help Assistant is designed to provide customers with comprehensive support and guidance covering all OPPO handsets – including A, F, K, Reno, and Find Series smartphones launched within the last five years.

OPPO India users can access the Self-Help Assistant by visiting the OPPO website or MyOPPO app. Within the app, users can find the Self-Help Assistant under the Support Tab. Users can choose their device model and proceed to the Simulations or Troubleshooting options. Users can also check the complete specifications of the device via a button on the top right.

The Simulations section provides over 400 step-by-step guides covering various settings and functions such as Camera, Memory, Recording, Backup, Wi-Fi & Hotspot ensuring users can explore and understand their device capabilities effortlessly.

The Troubleshooting section provides a comprehensive diagnostic process that helps users address software issues related to Data, Network, and Device Support. After answering a few questions, users can rate their experience with a thumbs up or thumbs down. For unresolved issues, users can provide contact information for follow-up by an OPPO India Customer Support representative.

In its next phase, the OPPO India Self-Help Assistant will introduce multilingual support and integrate IoT products, further enhancing the self-service experience for users.

OPPO India Self-Help Assistant on OPPO.com/in