motorola India teases its next smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, the company has confirmed with a tweet on Friday saying, “It’s intelligent and it’s artistic. #StayTuned #FewDaysLeft” teasing the upcoming device. motorola has already announced a scheduled event set to take place on 3rd April in New Delhi and with the latest teaser teasing ‘few days left’ along with a ‘Snapdragon 7 Gen 3’ powered phone, this could hint at motorola Edge 50 Fusion.

The teaser hints at a Blue color variant and fast charging or wireless charging capabilities for the upcoming smartphone. motorola India tweeted, “If you thought having the latest tech features was all, wait for intelligence to meet art. #ComingSoon.” Another tweet said, “Between Intelligence and Art, it’s never going to be the game of choosing one, but experiencing the magic of both. #ComingSoon.” The invite already says, “Witness the fusion of art and intelligence,” along with the date and more details to come in a formal invitation.

The motorola Edge 50 Fusion is likely to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and we expect the smartphone launch to take place on 3rd April. Not much info is available as of now, we should wait for the brand to share more details on the event and the upcoming smartphone launch.

While details on the Edge 50 Fusion remain vague, rumored specifications will be a 6.7-inch 120 Hz POLED screen with a 50 MP rear camera + 32 MP selfie camera, an IP68 dust and water-resistant rating, and a 68W fast charging. Stay tuned for more updates as the event date draws near.