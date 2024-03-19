After teasers, realme India has launched its realme narzo 70 Pro 5G smartphone in India. Features and highlights include dual-tone glass back design, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC, 120 Hz AMOLED display with Rainwater Smart Touch Technology, triple cameras with 50 MP Sony IMX890 OIS primary camera, up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage with 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM, 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging, realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14, and more.

The realme narzo 70 Pro 5G is a mid-range smartphone with a flat-style Horizon Glass design, a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, and a high 2,000 nits peak brightness, along with support for an in-display fingerprint scanner. It comes with an innovative Rainwater Smart Touch technology for enhanced user experience, users can interact with the display even with wet fingers.

Moreover, it flaunts a unique feature called Air Gesture that promises users a new level of interaction and convenience. The new Air Gesture feature enables users to control various phone functions without physically touching the screen. With over ten gesture options, it replicates standard screen interactions all achieved through intuitive hand gestures. Air Gesture offers a seamless alternative for navigating your device effortlessly, whether your hands are wet, during meal times, or when your hands are soiled.

On the camera side, the smartphone comes with a triple setup – a 50 MP primary camera with Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), and 4k video recording support, plus an 8 MP secondary camera ultra-wide-angle photography and a 2 MP for macro shots while the front side offers a 16 MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.6 GHz paired with ARM Mali-G68 MC4 Graphics, 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM, up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, and a 3D Vapour Chamber Cooling solution for heat dissipation. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging that can charge the smartphone 50% in 19 minutes.

The phone comes in two storage options i.e. 128 GB and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage both with 8 GB RAM. In addition, the RAM can be expanded up to 8 GB virtually with the RAM Expansion feature, and storage doesn’t come with a microSD card slot.

The realme narzo 70 Pro 5G runs on the Android 14 operating system with realme UI 5.0 on top. Other features of the smartphone include USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, and 5G connectivity with dual-SIM and dual VoLTE support.

realme narzo 70 Pro 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.67-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits peak brightness, Rainwater Smart Touch Technology, glass design

realme UI 5.0, Android 14

4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.6 GHz

ARM Mali-G68 MC4 Graphics

8 GB RAM LPDDR5 RAM, +8 GB RAM Expansion

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD card support

Triple Cameras (50 MP Sony IMX890 OIS main + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle + 2 MP macro), 2x in-sensor zoom, 4k video recording, LED flash

16 MP

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, 360-degree NFC, in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers

5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE

5,000 mAh, 67W fast charging, 50% charge in 19 minutes

Glass Green

The realme narzo 70 Pro 5G is priced at ₹19,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹21,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The phone is available for purchase starting today i.e. 19th March 2024 at 3 PM on realme.com/in and Amazon.in. Offers include exclusive discounts of up to ₹4,299 along with a complimentary pair of realme Buds T300 in Dome Green color valued at ₹2,299, a 6-month no-cost EMI option.

realme narzo 70 Pro 5G Price in India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹19,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹21,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage)

19th March 2024 i.e. today at 3 PM on realme.com/in, Amazon.in, and retail stores

Up to ₹4,299 discounts along with a complimentary pair of realme Buds T300 in Dome Green color valued at ₹2,299, 6-month no-cost EMI option

