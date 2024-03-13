realme India has announced the ‘Early Bird Sale’ promotions for its upcoming realme narzo 70 Pro 5G scheduled to launch in India on 19th March. During the ‘Early Bird Sale’ event, consumers will be eligible for exclusive discounts of up to ₹4,299 along with a complimentary pair of realme Buds T300 in Dome Green color valued at ₹2,299. Additionally, a 6-month no-cost EMI option will also be available while purchasing the device. The narzo 70 Pro 5G ‘Early Bird Sale’ is set to kick off on 19th March from 6:00 PM onwards on realme.com/in and Amazon.in.

The narzo 70 Pro 5G will be the latest addition to the Narzo series and the successor to last year’s narzo 60 Pro 5G. The company is all set to launch the realme narzo 70 Pro 5G smartphone in India on 19th March and has announced Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor as the product ambassador for the smartphone launch.

realme India has already confirmed that the Narzo 70 Pro 5G will feature a triple camera setup on the rear side with a primary 50 MP Sony IMX890 with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). Moreover, it will flaunt its Duo Touch Glass design and a unique feature called Air Gesture promising users a new level of interaction and convenience. The new Air Gesture feature will enable users to control various phone functions without physically touching the screen.

The realme narzo 70 Pro 5G is expected to feature a 120 Hz curved AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC with up to 12 GB RAM, 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, and an Android 14 operating system with realme UI 5.0. Stay tuned for more updates on realme narzo 70 Pro 5G.