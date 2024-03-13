Yesterday, iQOO India launched its latest Z Series smartphone – the iQOO Z9 5G, the company’s midrange smartphone featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, 50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS primary camera, 120 Hz AMOLED display with 1,800 nits peak brightness, IP54 dust and water-resistant design, 44W FlashCharge, and more.

The iQOO Z9 5G is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.8 GHz paired with ARM Mali-G610 MC4 Graphics, 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and comes in two storage variants i.e. 128 GB UFS 2.2 OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage that expands up to 1 TB via microSD card. It also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge fast charging support.

The iQOO Z9 5G sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 360 Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,800 nits peak brightness. The smartphone comes with an IP54 dust and water-resistant design and comes in two color variants – Graphene Blue, and Brushed Green.

The smartphone runs on FunTouchOS 14 based on the Android 14 operating system and packs dual rear cameras of 50 MP f/1.79 Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) + EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) and secondary 2 MP f/2.4 depth camera along with a 16 MP f/2.0 selfie camera on the front. The camera supports 4K video recording at 30 fps.

Other features of the smartphone include USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, and 5G connectivity with dual-SIM and dual VoLTE support.

iQOO Z9 5G Specifications & Features

The iQOO Z9 5G starts at a price of ₹19,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹21,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone is available for pre-order today i.e. 13th March 2024 at 12 PM on iQOO.com, and Amazon.in and will go on sale on 14th March 2024 at 12 PM. The launch offers include ₹2,000 instant discount with HDFC, and ICICI cards and up to 3 months of no-cost EMI.

