POCO India launched its latest X6 Series smartphone – the POCO X6 Neo 5G, the company’s newest midrange smartphone featuring a 7.69 mm ultra slim design for the first time in the POCO family, a 120 Hz Super AMOLED screen, MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, 108 MP dual rear cameras, 33W charging, and more.

The POCO X6 Neo 5G is the slimmest POCO smartphone ever with a 7.69 mm slim profile with 175 grams weight. It comes in three color variants – Astral Black, Horizon Blue, and Martian Orange. On the front, it sports a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2,400 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 2,160 Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness, and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The POCO X6 Neo 5G is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz (2x ARM Cortex-A76 clocked at 2.4 GHz & 6x ARM Cotex-A55 clocked at 2.0 GHz) paired with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) Graphics, up to 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage that expands up to 1 TB via microSD card. The smartphone comes in two RAM and storage variants i.e. 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage OR 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. It also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The smartphone runs on MIUI 14 based on the Android 13 operating system and packs dual rear cameras of 108 MP f/1.7 sensor with a size of 1/1.67 inches and a secondary 2 MP f/2.4 depth camera along with a 16 MP selfie camera on the front. Other features of the smartphone include USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, bottom ported speakers with Dolby Atmos support, IR Blaster, and 5G connectivity with dual-SIM and dual VoLTE support.

POCO X6 Neo 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2,400 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 2,160 Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

6.67-inch Super AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2,400 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 2,160 Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection Software: Android 13 Operating System, MIUI 14

Android 13 Operating System, MIUI 14 CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz (2x ARM Cortex-A76 at 2.4 GHz & 6x ARM Cotex-A55 at 2 GHz)

6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz (2x ARM Cortex-A76 at 2.4 GHz & 6x ARM Cotex-A55 at 2 GHz) GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) Graphics

ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) Graphics Memory: 8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to +12 GB Turbo RAM feature

8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to +12 GB Turbo RAM feature Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable up to 1 TB via microSD card

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable up to 1 TB via microSD card Main Camera: Dual Cameras (108 MP f/1.7 main + 2 MP f/2.4 depth),, 1/1.67-inch sensor size, LED flash

Dual Cameras (108 MP f/1.7 main + 2 MP f/2.4 depth),, 1/1.67-inch sensor size, LED flash Selfie Camera: 16 MP

16 MP Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IR Blaster, bottom ported speakers, Dolby Atmos support

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IR Blaster, bottom ported speakers, Dolby Atmos support Cellular: 5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE

5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh, 33W fast charging

5,000 mAh, 33W fast charging Colors: Astral Black, Horizon Blue, Martian Orange

The price for the POCO X6 Neo 5G starts at ₹15,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹17,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. It will be available from 13th March 2024 at 7 PM on Flipkart as early access and will go on sale on 18th March 2024 at 12 PM. The launch offers include ₹1,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank cards or ₹1,000 additional discount on exchange, and up to 9 months of no-cost EMI.

POCO X6 Neo 5G Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹15,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage), ₹17,999 (12 GB RAM and 256 GB Storage)

₹15,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage), ₹17,999 (12 GB RAM and 256 GB Storage) Availability: Pre-orders available from 13th March 2024 at 7 PM on Flipkart, open sale begins on 18th March 2024 at 12 PM

Pre-orders available from 13th March 2024 at 7 PM on Flipkart, open sale begins on 18th March 2024 at 12 PM Offers: ₹1,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank cards OR ₹1,000 additional discount on exchange, up to 9 months of no-cost EMI

Get POCO X6 Neo 5G on Flipkart