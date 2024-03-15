vivo India is all set to launch its latest smartphone in India, the vivo T2 5G will be the company’s newest 5G smartphone under the vivo T3 Series. vivo India has confirmed the launch on 21st March with a teaser flaunting its Crystal Flake color, a flat-screen design, and hinting at a turbocharged performance.

vivo India tweeted, “Multitask like a pro and #GetSetTurbo with the all-new #vivoT3 5G. Launching on 21st March. To know more, search on Flipkart! #vivoT3 #5G #vivoSeriesT #GetSetTurbo #GenTurbo.” Another tweet said, “Introducing the all-new T3 5G in the stunning Crystal Flake color. Get set to turbocharge your tech game and show off your style. Know more. https://bit.ly/49JWuBz #vivoT3 #5G #vivoSeriesT #GetSetTurbo #GenTurbo.”

According to rumors, the vivo T3 5G is poised to share similar specifications with the recently launched iQOO Z9 5G, albeit with a distinctive rear design. The vivo T3 5G is expected to feature a 6.67-inch 120 Hz AMOLED display with up to 1,800 nits brightness, powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

The primary camera is likely to be a 50 MP with a Sony IMX882 sensor aided by a 2 MP depth sensor, and a third one as a Flicker Sensor. The front side is expected to equip a 16 MP selfie camera. Other expected details which is rumored are a 5,000 mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge fast charging, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, up to 1 TB microSD card expansion, IP54 dust and water-resistant design, and support for 10 5G bands.

The vivo T3 5G will be sold on Flipkart as well as vivo’s official website, and other online and offline retail outlets across the country. More details will be shared including its price, features, and launch offers once the smartphone is launched. Stay tuned for more updates.

