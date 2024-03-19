Today, realme India launched realme narzo 70 Pro 5G highlighting its dual-tone glass back design, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC, 120 Hz AMOLED display with Rainwater Smart Touch Technology, triple cameras with 50 MP Sony IMX890 OIS primary camera, up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage with 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM, 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging, realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14, and more. Here’s what we have to say about the smartphone in our realme narzo 70 Pro 5G review.

realme narzo 70 Pro 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.67-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits peak brightness, Rainwater Smart Touch Technology, glass design

6.67-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits peak brightness, Rainwater Smart Touch Technology, glass design Software: realme UI 5.0, Android 14

realme UI 5.0, Android 14 CPU: 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.6 GHz

4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.6 GHz GPU: ARM Mali-G68 MC4 Graphics

ARM Mali-G68 MC4 Graphics Memory: 8 GB RAM LPDDR5 RAM, +8 GB RAM Expansion

8 GB RAM LPDDR5 RAM, +8 GB RAM Expansion Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD card support

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD card support Main Camera: Triple Cameras (50 MP Sony IMX890 OIS main + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle + 2 MP macro), 2x in-sensor zoom, 4k video recording, LED flash

Triple Cameras (50 MP Sony IMX890 OIS main + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle + 2 MP macro), 2x in-sensor zoom, 4k video recording, LED flash Selfie Camera: 16 MP

16 MP Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, 360-degree NFC, in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, 360-degree NFC, in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers Cellular: 5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE

5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh, 67W fast charging, 50% charge in 19 minutes

5,000 mAh, 67W fast charging, 50% charge in 19 minutes Colors: Glass Green

Glass Green Price: ₹19,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹20,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage)

₹19,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹20,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage) Availability: 19th March 2024 i.e. today at 3 PM on realme.com/in, Amazon.in, and retail stores

19th March 2024 i.e. today at 3 PM on realme.com/in, Amazon.in, and retail stores Offers: Up to ₹4,299 discounts along with a complimentary pair of realme Buds T300 in Dome Green color valued at ₹2,299, 6-month no-cost EMI option

Design, Display, & Build Quality

Starting off with its design, realme narzo 70 Pro 5G flaunts its flat-style Horizon Glass design adding a premium touch and separating itself from the plastic/polycarbonate opponents. On the back, you can see dual-tone finished glass, the top being glossy around the camera module while the bottom has a matte surface in addition to the sides which are polished in metallic. The overall design is solid and high-quality making it among the best designs in the segment.

The front side includes a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, and a high 2,000 nits peak brightness, along with support for an in-display fingerprint scanner. The display is aided by an innovative Rainwater Smart Touch technology for enhanced user experience, users can interact with the display even with wet fingers.

As for the sides, connectivity, audio, and other features, the phone packs an in-display fingerprint scanner, a power button as well as volume controls on the right, while the left side remains plain. The bottom has a USB Type-C port, a dual 5G SIM tray, stereo loudspeakers, and a microphone.

At the top, you will find a second microphone, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and another speaker making it stereo. It supports Dolby Audio to enhance the audio experience through the stereo loudspeakers, aside from this, Hi-Res audio certification for HD audio quality is available.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The realme narzo 70 Pro 5G runs on the new realme UI 5.0 interface seamlessly integrated with the Android 14 operating system. The realme UI 5.0 was first seen on the realme 12 Pro Series 5G smartphones – the realme 12 Pro 5G and realme 12 Pro+ 5G. The smartphone comes with an Android security patch of 5th January 2023.

Built on the Android 14 operating system, the realme UI 5.0 marks a substantial improvement over its predecessors (realme UI 4.0 and older). The interface has been revamped for an optimized UI experience, improved privacy and security features, Always-On Display perks, and various other enhancements. The realme UI 5.0 comes with a host of customization options, allowing users to tailor the look and interface according to their preferences.

Noteworthy features of the realme UI 5.0 include the Air Gesture, and Mini Capsule, reminiscent of Apple’s Dynamic Island, and Auto Pixelate chats for enhanced privacy in addition to all the features from Android 14. A unique feature called Air Gesture promises users a new level of interaction and convenience.

The new Air Gesture feature enables users to control various phone functions without physically touching the screen. With over ten gesture options, it replicates standard screen interactions all achieved through intuitive hand gestures.

realme emphasizes the practicality of the Air Gesture feature in everyday situations where physical contact with the phone may not be feasible or convenient. Air Gesture offers a seamless alternative for navigating your device effortlessly, whether your hands are wet, during meal times, or when your hands are soiled.

The Air Gesture is compatible with third-party applications, particularly in video-related scenarios. Users can engage with their favorite content effortlessly by employing simple gestures, such as giving a thumb-up to Like a video or making an ‘OK’ gesture to add it to their favorites.

Aside from the usual apps from realme and Google, you get a minimal selection of pre-installed apps such as Facebook, Amazon, and Snapchat. You can still remove these apps if you don’t require them.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

Under the hood, the realme narzo 70 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Diemsity 7050 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.6 GHz paired with ARM Mali-G68 MC4 Graphics, 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM, up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, and a 3D Vapour Chamber Cooling solution for heat dissipation. The MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC is closely related to the Snapdragon 778G in terms of overall performance.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7050 is a 4nm upper-midrange midrange SoC with eight cores. The SoC consists of eight ARM Cortex cores clocked up to 2.6 GHz – 2x ARM Cortex-A78 performance cores clocked at 2.6 GHz and 6x ARM Cortex-A55 power efficient cores clocked at 2.0 GHz.

The smartphone is further paired with 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM with +8 GB extended RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. It comes in two storage variants, you get either 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage or 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage depending on the model you choose with the same 8 GB RAM. The RAM can be extended ranging from 4 GB to 8 GB which means the RAM can be virtually extended up to 16 GB, combining physical and virtual RAM. The system dynamically allocates virtual RAM based on resource requirements.

For gaming enthusiasts, the ARM Mali-G68 MC4 serves as a fast midrange GPU, delivering notable gaming performance in the segment. For thermal concerns, the narzo 70 Pro 5G comes with a highly efficient 3D Vapor Chamber Cooling System equipped with Graphite sheets for effective heat dissipation.

Cameras

On the camera side, the realme narzo 70 Pro 5G comes with a triple setup – a 50 MP primary camera with Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), and 4k video recording support, plus an 8 MP secondary camera with ultra-wide-angle photography and a 2 MP for macro shots while the front side offers a 16 MP selfie camera.

The 50 MP IMX890 is the primary highlight of the smartphone with OIS support. The camera package is on the higher end in this segment and offers flagship-grade photography due to its high-quality sensor. The same sensor is also used by the OnePlus 12R camera. The Sony IMX890 is also the first in this segment, the narzo 70 Pro 5G is the only smartphone to feature this sensor in its category.

The camera interface offers a bunch of features and modes, including Night Mode, Photo Mode, Street Shooting Mode, Portrait Mode, High Pixel, Professional Mode, Panoramic View, Macro, Super Text, Super Group Portrait, Tilt-shift, Long Exposure Photo for the rear side, and Night Mode, Video, Photo Mode, Portrait Mode, Panoramic view for the front.

We are impressed by its camera, the realme narzo 70 Pro 5G offers highly satisfactory image results, overall the camera shines out with its top-notch sensor, OIS support, and in-sensor zoom capabilities, we captured some shots to see how it performs, have a look at them below.

realme narzo 70 Pro 5G Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The realme narzo 70 Pro 5G is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, the same as we saw on the realme 12+ 5G. The 5,000 mAh battery ensures a decent battery life combined with the realme UI 5.0 and Dimensity 7050 CPU optimizations, expect up to 2 days of backup depending on your usage patterns. With the 67W charger, the battery can be charged from 0% to 50% in ~19 minutes and fully 100% in ~48 minutes.

Verdict – realme narzo 70 Pro 5G Review

The realme narzo 70 Pro 5G impresses with its design, performance, and features; the sleek dual-tone glass finish design gives you a premium touch, the camera performs top-notch with exceptional image quality. On top, you have the smooth 120 Hz AMOLED display with its rainwater smart touch feature, reliable performance from Dimensity 7050, and fast 67W charging. The Air Gesture support is a standout feature and gives users a new level of interaction and convenience, while the in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, and realme UI 5.0 perks add to the overall features. The realme narzo 70 Pro 5G offers a compelling combination of performance, features, and design, making it an excellent choice for users seeking a capable smartphone in the midrange segment and providing exceptional value for money.

realme narzo 70 Pro 5G – Where To Buy

The realme narzo 70 Pro 5G is priced at ₹19,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹21,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The phone is available for purchase starting today i.e. 19th March 2024 at 3 PM on realme.com/in and Amazon.in. Offers include exclusive discounts of up to ₹4,299 along with a complimentary pair of realme Buds T300 in Dome Green color valued at ₹2,299, a 6-month no-cost EMI option.

