vivo India launched its latest T3 Series 5G smartphone – the vivo T3 5G which is the newest mid-range smartphone from the brand and also the successor to the last year’s vivo T2 5G. Highlights and features include a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, 50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS primary camera, 120 Hz AMOLED display with 1,800 nits peak brightness, 44W FlashCharge, Android 14, and more.

The company highlights vivo T3 5G to be the fastest smartphone in the segment with an AnTuTu score of 7,34,000+. In addition, it is also the segment’s first smartphone in the country to feature a Sony IMX882 OIS sensor with 4K video recording. The vivo T3 5G is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.8 GHz and a 50 MP f/1.79 primary camera utilizing the Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), and 4k video recording (30 fps).

The rear side equips a triple camera setup of 50 MP main + 2 MP depth + Flicker sensor. The camera uses 2x Portrait Zoom and Super Night Mode capabilities. The two secondary cameras are a 2 MP f/2.4 depth camera for bokeh effects along with a flicker sensor to minimize the flickering. The front side has a 16 MP f/2.0 selfie camera for selfie and video calling needs.

The Dimensity 7200 SoC is further paired with ARM Mali-G610 MC4 Graphics, 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and comes in two storage variants i.e. 128 GB UFS 2.2 OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage that expands up to 1 TB via microSD card. It also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge fast charging support.

The vivo T3 5G sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 360 Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,800 nits peak brightness. The smartphone comes in two color variants – Cosmic Blue, and Crystal Flake.

The smartphone runs on FunTouchOS 14 based on the Android 14 operating system with 2 years of Android OS updates and 3 years of Android security patches. Other features of the smartphone include USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, and 5G connectivity with dual-SIM and dual VoLTE support.

vivo T3 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.67-inch (16.94 cm) AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits peak brightness, IP54 dust and water-resistant

Android 14, FunTouch OS 14

4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.8 GHz

ARM Mali-G610 MC4 Graphics

8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, extended RAM feature

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable up to 1 TB via microSD card

Triple Cameras (50 MP f/1.79 IMX882 OIS main + 2 MP f/2.4 depth + Flicker sensor), 2x portrait zoom, 4k video recording (30 fps), LED flash

16 MP f/2.0

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers

5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE

5,000 mAh, 44W FlashCharge fast charging

Cosmic Blue, Crystal Flake

The vivo T3 5G starts at a price of ₹19,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹21,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 27th March 2024 on Flipkart, vivo.com/in, and other retail channels. The launch offers include ₹2,000 instant discount with HDFC, and ICICI cards, up to 3 months of no-cost EMI, and free vivo XE710 Type-C earphones worth ₹599.

vivo T3 5G Price In India, Availability, Offers

₹19,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage), ₹21,999 (8 GB RAM and 256 GB Storage)

27th March 2024 on Flipkart, vivo.com/in, and other retail channels

₹2,000 instant discount with HDFC, and ICICI cards, up to 3 months of no-cost EMI, free vivo XE710 Type-C earphones worth ₹599.

