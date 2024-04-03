Nothing, the UK-based tech company, is all set to launch its new product, the company will reveal in its upcoming community update on April 18. Nothing on X (formerly Twitter) tweeted, “Play Date. Want to hear more? Don’t miss our next Community Update. 18 April 2024.”

Play Date. Want to hear more? Don’t miss our next Community Update. 18 April 2024. pic.twitter.com/KMAXbDWlb1 — Nothing (@nothing) April 3, 2024

The official teaser hints at a potential unveiling of the highly anticipated Nothing Ear (3) tagged with the term ‘Play Date’ that captured the curiosity of tech enthusiasts worldwide. Last week, Nothing dropped a cryptic video showcasing a frog hopping over a black beetle – a nod to the mascot associated with the Ear 2. It’s widely believed that the teasers indicate the imminent arrival of the Ear 3, with the frog poised to become the new symbol for the next-generation device i.e. Nothing Ear (3).

The Nothing Ear (3) is expected to deliver significant upgrades. To remind you, the Nothing Ear (2) was launched at ₹9,999 in India featuring a transparent IP54 design, 11.6mm custom drivers, 3 AI microphones on each bud, 40db Active Noise Cancellation, LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res Audio, and up to 36 hours of music playback with wireless charging support.

With the teaser hinting at the arrival of Nothing Ear (3), the exact launch date remains a mystery, official updates from the brand will reveal more details about the next big release soon. Stay tuned!