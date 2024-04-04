Infinix is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated Note 40 Pro 5G series in India this April and today, the brand has revealed many of its key features of the Note 40 Pro 5G Series in a Flipkart teaser. The company has already released multiple teasers on social media platforms for its upcoming smartphone highlighting its key features.

Infinix India on X (formerly Twitter) tweeted, “A Stunning Design with amazing textures, and a smooth 3D Curved AMOLED Display, the all-new Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series has it all! 😍Dekhoge toh dekhte reh jaoge!😉Check it out: https://bit.ly/TakeChrge #Note40Pro5GSeries #TakeCharge.”

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series, the lineup which includes the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G and the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G, is set to bring cutting-edge features and powerful performance to the Indian smartphone market. The smartphone boasts its 100W super-fast charging, 20W wireless charging for the first time in the segment, and reverse charging that charges other smartphones, smartwatches, earbuds, and other devices supporting wireless charging capabilities.

Following its global debut last month, the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series is expected to make a splash with its MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and impressive camera capabilities. The smartphones will be equipped with a 108 MP triple rear camera setup promising exceptional photography experiences for users. Moreover, the 100W fast charging can charge the 5,000 mAh battery up to 50% in 8 minutes on Hyper charging mode.

Under the hood, the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC paired with as much as 12 GB RAM + 12 GB extended RAM. Furthermore, the devices will also feature Infinix’s X1 Cheetah chipset – India’s first dedicated power management chip according to the company, 120 Hz 10-bit curved AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass with the segment’s first 55° perfect curve.

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series will come with voice-activated AI-backed Active Halo LED lights for incoming calls, notifications, charging, games, music, voice assistant, and more. The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series will be available in Obsidian Black, Titan Gold, and Vintage Green color options in a leather finish back design.

The smartphone will be sold on Flipkart. Reports suggest that the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series is launching on 12th April, however, we are waiting for the official announcement from the brand. Stay tuned for more updates on the launch, pricing, and offers.

Source (Flipkart Teaser)