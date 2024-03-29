Nothing may soon launch its upcoming Nothing Ear 3 wireless earbuds, the UK-based tech company has dropped a teaser on X (formerly Twitter) hinting the arrival of its upcoming product, the Nothing Ear 3 is highly expected. While the exact launch date remains a mystery, the recent teaser has sparked excitement and anticipation for what could potentially be the next big release from the brand.

The teaser, unveiled on Wednesday, features a cryptic video showcasing a frog hopping over a black beetle – a nod to the mascot associated with the Ear 2. It’s widely believed that the teaser indicates the imminent arrival of the Ear 3, with the frog potentially poised to become the new symbol for the next-generation device i.e. Nothing Ear (3).

Building upon the success of its predecessors, the Ear 3 is expected to deliver significant upgrades. The Nothing Ear (2) was launched at ₹9,999 in India featuring a transparent IP54 design, 11.6mm custom drivers, 3 AI microphones on each bud, 40db Active Noise Cancellation, LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res Audio, and up to 36 hours of music playback with wireless charging support.

Although initially speculated to debut in January 2024, we are eagerly awaiting for the official confirmation from Nothing regarding the release date, stay tuned.