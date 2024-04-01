WhatsApp has just unveiled a significant update to enhance user experience on Android devices, a new Bottom Navigation Tabs feature is now available on WhatsApp for Android devices. The Meta-owned messaging platform has made a notable change to its user interface by relocating the four navigation tabs from the top to the bottom of the screen. This move aims to make it more convenient for users to navigate the app, particularly when using their phones with one hand.

WhatsApp has officially tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) about the change showing you the before and after image. WhatsApp tweeted, “Android friends, we moved some things around to make it easier to access what you need. When you need it, meet your new navigation tools 🤝 closer to your thumbs and easy on the eyes.”

android friends, we moved some things around to make it easier to access what you need, when you need it meet your new navigation tools 🤝 closer to your thumbs and easy on the eyes pic.twitter.com/CqLvZf9meo — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) March 28, 2024

Previously, the four tabs – Communities, Chats, Status, and Calls – were positioned above the list of chats. With the latest update, these tabs have been shifted to the bottom of the screen along with the icons for easy access. Although the order of tabs may be rearranged, the new layout ensures that essential navigation options are within reach of the user’s thumb.

This update marks one of the most significant changes to the WhatsApp interface for Android users in recent times. WhatsApp has already rolled out several new features this year including new text formatting options, View Once to voice messages, block spam, and more.

By placing the main navigation tabs closer to the bottom of the screen, WhatsApp aims to improve user experience, especially for those who prefer one-handed usage. However, functions such as search will still require users to reach the top of the screen.

While Android users are now benefitting from the bottom navigation tabs, WhatsApp continues to explore additional features to enhance its platform further. Reports suggest that the messaging service is working on enabling international payments through the app using India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) via NPCI.