Fujifilm, a Japanese multinational company renowned for its imaging and photography products, introduced its instax Mini Link 2, an innovative smartphone printer that seamlessly connects the gap between the physical and digital worlds. While this isn’t the first smartphone printer that we know, there have been a few out there like the LG Pocket Photo Printer. The Fujifilm instax Mini Link 2 Smartphone Printer is a compact and versatile device that combines the convenience of modern technology with the charm of instant film photography to elevate your photography experience to new heights.

Top 5 Fujifilm instax Mini Link 2 Smartphone Printer Features You Need To Know

These are the top 5 cool features of the Fujifilm instax Mini Link 2 Smartphone Printer that will help you to make the most out of it as we break them down for you.

1) Draw in the Air with AiR

One of the most innovative features of the instax Mini Link 2 is its AiR drawing feature, which allows you to draw or write in the air using LED light technology. Utilize the unique AiR feature to draw or write in the air using LED light technology.

Simply direct the printer’s LED light at your smartphone and move the printer around to let your creativity flow. Add effects to create personalized prints with special touches. Whether you’re doodling a masterpiece or writing a heartfelt message, the AiR drawing feature adds an extra layer of fun and creativity to your prints.

2) Easy & Continuous High-Speed Printing

With the Fujifilm instax Mini Link 2 Smartphone Printer, you won’t have to wait long to see your prints come to life. The high-speed printing capabilities can print multiple images from your smartphone in just 15 seconds, with film development taking approximately 90 seconds. This means you can capture and share memories in an instant, ensuring that you never miss a moment.

Enjoy rapid printing with the free downloadable instax mini Link App.

Print multiple images directly from your Smartphone in just 15 seconds, with film development taking approximately 90 seconds.

Capture favorite moments from videos and print them instantly.

3) instax Camera Integration

In addition to its printing capabilities, the Fujifilm instax Mini Link 2 smartphone printer also doubles as a remote shutter for your smartphone’s camera. Using the built-in motion control feature, you can control your smartphone’s camera remotely by tilting the printer to zoom in or out, or by pressing the power button to snap a picture. This makes it easy to capture group shots, selfies, and other photos with ease.

Seamlessly control your smartphone’s camera remotely using the built-in motion control feature of the mini Link 2.

Tilt the printer to zoom in or out, or snap a picture with the press of a button.

Share images taken on your smartphone directly to social media platforms.

4) Enhanced Creative Tools

In addition to its AiR drawing feature, the instax Mini Link 2 offers a range of creative tools to help you customize your prints. Among the standout features of the Fujifilm instax Mini Link 2 smartphone printer is its ability to add creative touches to your prints before you even hit the print button. With the instax Mini Link app, you can customize your photos with a variety of frames, filters, sketches, and stickers, allowing you to put your own unique spin on your prints.

Whether you’re adding doodles, sketches, or text to your photos, the instax Mini Link app makes it easy to unleash your creativity and bring your vision to life. With features like Draw with Printer and Draw with Smartphone, you can add your own personal touch to every print. Whether you’re looking to add a pop of color, create a vintage look, or add playful doodles, the possibilities are limitless

Experiment with various creative modes such as Draw with Printer and Draw with Smartphone to add doodles, sketches, or text to your photos before printing.

Record your drawing process and share it as a QR code on your printed photo for a unique touch.

The instax Mini Link 2 can be paired with the printer using the free downloadable instax Mini Link app. The app is available for both iOS and Android devices, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of smartphones.

5) Compatibility Testing & Fun Features

The instax Mini Link 2 isn’t just a printer – it’s also a source of entertainment and fun. With interactive features like Match Test, Quick Diagnosis, and Instinct Test, you can test your compatibility with friends and family and watch the results appear on your prints. Additionally, you can choose from a variety of frame designs, collage layouts, and sketch options to enhance your prints and give them a stylish, personalized touch.

Test compatibility with friends through interactive features like Match Test, Quick Diagnosis, and Instinct Test.

Choose from a variety of frame designs, collage layouts, and sketch options to enhance your prints.

Select from two printing modes, “instax-Rich Mode” or “instax-Natural Mode,” to achieve your desired color tone.

Print images captured with a digital camera instantly using FUJIFILM X-S10 compatibility.

The Fujifilm instax Mini Link 2 Smartphone Printer offers a bunch from its compact design, seamless smartphone connectivity, and a wide range of creative features. Whether you’re a seasoned photographer or a casual snap-happy enthusiast, the instax Mini Link 2 is sure to become your new favorite companion for capturing and sharing life’s special moments.

