TECNO Mobile India has launched its latest midrange smartphone – the TECNO POVA 6 Pro 5G under its POVA Series and it’s the successor to the last year’s TECNO POVA 5 Pro 5G. The TECNO POVA 6 Pro 5G is priced at ₹19,999 and features a 7.88 mm ultra-thin IP53 design with Dynamic-Light MiniLED Effect, 120 Hz AMOLED display, 12nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 octa-core SoC with up to 12 GB RAM, 108 MP triple cameras, 6,000 mAh battery with 70W fast charging, Android 14, and more.

The TECNO POVA 5 Pro 5G flaunts its 7.88 mm ultra-thin body Dynamic-Light MiniLED Effect via its upgraded Arc Interface, a multi-colored LED Backlight design on the back. There are 210 single-point controlled MiniLEDs that create ring-shaped and propeller-shaped light effects and offer up to 9 different light scenarios for calls, notifications, battery charging, music, and gaming with 101 different user-defined effects.

TECNO uses the P-NCVM border on the new POVA 6 Pro 5G for the first time to provide a smooth middle frame and advanced Lithography Precision Technology Texture. On the front, it sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2436 x 1080 pixels), 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits brightness, 2160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, and Dynamic Port 2.0 feature.

The TECNO POVA 6 Pro 5G equips a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 70W fast charging for the first time in its segment alongwith support for 10W reverse charging. The 70W charger can charge the phone 50% in 19 minutes and 100% in 50 minutes. When the battery eventually runs low, 1% Super-Endurance Power can offer calling for up to 20 minutes. It can be charged even under -20°C and operates at up to 60°C temperature. In addition, safety protections include STS Secure Battery Technology to prevent internal shortcuts, Bypass Charge to prevent overheating, and Charging Water Detection to alert users when moisture is detected, said TECNO.

The TECNO POVA 6 Pro 5G is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz speed (2x ARM Cortex-A76 & 6x ARM Cortex-A55) paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) GPU, up to 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM + 12 GB additional RAM with MemFusion 2.2 (total 24 GB RAM), and a 256 internal storage with microSD card support (dedicated). It comes in two RAM variants 8 GB RAM (+8 GB) as the base variant and 12 GB RAM (+12 GB) as the top variant.

The TECNO POVA 6 Pro 5G runs on the new HiOS 14 UI based on the Android 14 operating system. For cameras, the rear side equips a triple camera setup of 108 MP as the main camera while the two secondary cameras are a 2 MP portrait + an AI lens aided by dual LED flash while the front side offers a 32 MP selfie camera with dual-tone LED flash.

Connectivity and features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (GPS, GNSS, Galileo, Beidou), NFC, Panther Game Engine 3.0, VC Liquid Cooling, and Hi-Res Audio (Wired & Wireless).

TECNO POVA 6 Pro 5G Specifications & Features

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2436 x 1080 pixels), 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits brightness, 2160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, Dynamic Port 2.0, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification

Design: Arc Interface – Dynamic-Light MiniLED Effect, Lithography Precision Technology Texture, P-NCVM border, IP53 water-resistance, 7.88 mm ultra-thin body, 195 grams weight

Software: Android 14, HiOS 14

CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz speed (2x ARM Cortex-A76 & 6x ARM Cortex-A55)

GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) Graphics

Memory: 8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +12 GB RAM with MemFusion 2.2 (total 24 GB RAM)

Storage: 256 internal storage, microSD card slot (dedicated)

Main Camera: Triple Cameras (108 MP primary + 2 MP portrait + AI lens), 3x in-sensor zoom, dual LED flash



Selfie Camera: 32 MP, dual-tone LED flash

Connectivity & Others: In-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (GPS, GNSS, Galileo, Beidou), NFC, Panther Game Engine 3.0, VC Liquid Cooling, Hi-Res Audio (Wired & Wireless)

Cellular: 5G network, dual-SIM dual standby, VoLTE support

Battery & Charging: 6,000 mAh battery, 70W fast charging, reverse charging, 50% in 19 minutes, 100% charge in 50 minutes

Colors: Comet Green, Meteorite Grey

The price for the TECNO POVA 6 Pro 5G starts at ₹19,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant and ₹21,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant and it will be available from 4th April 2024 on Amazon.in. The launch offers include ₹2,000 instant discount on all bank cards, no-cost EMI of up to 12 months, and a free TECNO S2 Bluetooth speaker worth ₹4,999.

TECNO POVA 6 Pro 5G Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹19,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage), ₹21,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage)

Availability: 4th April 2024 on Amazon.in

Offers: ₹2,000 instant discount on all bank cards, no-cost EMI of up to 12 months, free TECNO S2 Bluetooth speaker worth ₹4,999

