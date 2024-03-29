realme India is all set to launch its next smartphone, the realme 12x 5G in India on 2nd April at a price less than ₹12,000, the company has confirmed with multiple teasers on X (formerly Twitter) highlighting its key features. The smartphone also joins the realme 12 Series 5G after the recently introduced realme 12+ 5G and realme 12 5G smartphones.

According to the company, the realme 12x 5G will be the first 5G smartphone in India to feature 45W fast charging under ₹12,000 price. Other highlights you see in the teaser are its Air Gesture feature which was seen for the first time on the realme narzo 70 Pro 5G, the 120 Hz brightest display in the segment, a fast Dimensity 6100+, Dynamic Button, VC cooling technology for heat dissipation, dual speakers, and more.

Here’s a first look at the realme 12x 5G flaunting its back design.

The tweet from realme India said, “Witness the power fast charge with 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚’𝐬 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝟒𝟓𝐖 𝟓𝐆 𝐩𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟐𝐊! Launching on 2nd April, 12 Noon. Search for #realme12x5G on Google to know more. Know more: https://bit.ly/3VxEXIo #EntryLevel5GKiller.”

Another tweet said, “A simple wave can say a lot, to your smartphone. 👋 Be ready to experience the interactive power of #realme12x5G’s air gestures. Launching on 2nd April, 12 Noon. Know more: https://bit.ly/43w9d8J #EntryLevel5GKiller.” The Air Gesture is a unique feature that promises users a new level of interaction and convenience. It enables users to control various phone functions without physically touching the screen.

Here’s a comparison shown on the teaser page from its predecessor, realme 11x 5G.

The realme 12x 5G will be sold on realme.com/in and Flipkart with exciting offers. More details will be available once the smartphone is launched on 2nd April 2024 at 12 PM, stay tuned.

Know More About realme 12x 5G on realme.com/in