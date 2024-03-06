Alongside the realme 12+ 5G, realme India also launched the realme 12 5G under its latest realme 12 Series 5G smartphones in India. The realme 12 5G is the tone-down variant of its sibling realme 12+ 5G featuring a 7.69 mm ultra-slim Vegan Leather design, a 108 MP primary camera with 3x in-sensor zoom, MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, 120 Hz smooth display, 45W fast charging, and more.

The realme 12 5G is a mid-range smartphone with a 7.69 mm ultra-slim Vegan Leather back design and a luxury watch-inspired camera module. The phone is available in two color options – Twilight Purple, and Woodland Green. The smartphone equips a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, and a 950 nits peak brightness.

Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Diemsity 6100+ octa-core SoC paired with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 Graphics, 6GB OR 8 GB GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging. The RAM can be expanded up to 8 GB virtually via the RAM Expansion feature, and storage comes with a microSD card expansion slot.

On the camera side, it has a dual setup of a 108 MP primary camera with 3x in-sensor zoom and a secondary 2 MP camera while the front side has an 8 MP selfie camera. The smartphone runs on the Android 14 operating system with realme UI 5.0 on top while other features of the smartphone include USB Type-C, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, and 5G connectivity with dual SIM and dual VoLTE support.

realme 12 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.72-inch IPS LCD display, Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 950 nits peak brightness, Vegan Leather design with Luxury Watch inspired camera module, 7.69 mm slim

The realme 12 5G is priced at ₹16,999 for its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹17,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. The phone is available for purchase starting today i.e. 6th March 2024 at 3 PM on realme.com/in and Flipkart. The launch offers include ₹1,000 discount with ICICI, HDFC, and SBI cards, ₹2,000 coupon discount on the 6 GB + 128 GB model, 6 months of no-cost EMI on Flipkart and 9 months of no-cost EMI on realme.com/in, free realme Wireless Buds 3 worth ₹2,998 with 8 GB + 128 GB model.

realme 12 5G Price in India, Availability, Offers

Get realme 12 5G on Flipkart