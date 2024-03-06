After teasers, realme India has launched its latest realme 12 Series 5G smartphones in India – the realme 12+ 5G and realme 12 5G. Features and highlights include ultra-slim Vegan Leather design with IP54 water-resistant rating, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC, 120 Hz AMOLED display with Rainwater Smart Touch Technology, triple cameras with 50 MP OIS Sony LYT600 primary camera, up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage with 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM, 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging, realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14, and more.

The realme 12+ 5G is a mid-range smartphone and is the upper-variant of its sibling realme 12 5G launched alongside. It comes with a 7.87 mm ultra-slim Vegan Leather design with a luxury watch-inspired camera module and IP54 dust and splash-resistant protection. The phone is available in two color options – Navigator Beige, and Pioneer Green.

It comes with an innovative Rainwater Smart Touch technology for enhanced user experience, users can interact with the display even with wet fingers. The smartphone equips a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, a high 2,000 nits peak brightness, and supports an in-display fingerprint scanner.

On the camera side, the smartphone comes with a triple setup – 50 MP f/1.88 primary camera with Sony LYT600 sensor, OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), and 4k video recording support, plus an 8 MP secondary camera ultra-wide-angle photography and a 2 MP for macro shots while the front side offers a 16 MP f/2.45 selfie camera.

Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Diemsity 7050 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.6 GHz paired with ARM Mali-G68 MC4 Graphics, 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM, up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, and a 3D Vapour Chamber Cooling solution for heat dissipation. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging that can charge the smartphone 50% in 19 minutes.

The phone comes in two storage options i.e. 128 GB and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage both with 8 GB RAM. In addition, the RAM can be expanded up to 8 GB virtually with the RAM Expansion feature, and storage doesn’t come with a microSD card slot.

The realme 12+ 5G runs on the Android 14 operating system with realme UI 5.0 on top. Other features of the smartphone include USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, and 5G connectivity with dual-SIM and dual VoLTE support.

