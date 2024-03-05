CMF by Nothing has launched its latest wireless earbuds – CMF Buds alongside the CMF Neckbank Pro. The features and highlights include 42 dB ANC, 12.4 mm dynamic drivers, IP54 water-resistant design, up to 35.5 hours battery life, Ultra Bass Technology 2.0, Dirac Opteo, Spacial Audio Effect, and more. The CMF Buds is launched alongside the Nothing Phone (2a).

The CMF Buds is the company’s latest wireless earbuds featuring a 42 dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), custom 12.4 mm dynamic drivers with Bio-fibre + custom TPU diaphragm, 4 microphones with Clear Voice Technology for AI call noise cancellation, and connects via Bluetooth 5.3 with dual device pairing.

The CMF Buds come in three color options – Orange, Dark Grey, and Light Grey with an IP54 water-resistant design with a square-shaped casing. The earbuds weigh about 4.57 grams while the case weighs about 43.7 grams.

Other features include Dirac Opteo, Ultra Bass Technology 2.0, Spatial Audio Effect, Transparency Mode, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, Low Lag Mode (<120 ms), In-ear detection, Gesture Controls, custom EQ, and compatibility with the Nothing X App.

On the battery side, the CMF Buds comes with a 45 mAh (buds) and 460 mAh battery (case) delivering up to 35.5 hours without ANC (with case), 24 hours with ANC (with case), up to 8 hours without ANC (buds only), and 5.6 hours with ANC (buds only). For talk time, the earbuds last up to 24 hours without ANC (with case), 21 hours with ANC (with case), up to 5.2 hours without ANC (buds only), and 4.7 hours with ANC (buds only). The CMF Buds support a 10-minute quick charge providing 6.5 hours battery life without ANC and 4.3 hours with ANC/Transparency.

The price for the CMF Buds is ₹2,499 and will be available from 8th March 2024 at 12 PM with an introductory price of ₹2,299. The earbuds will be sold on Flipkart, Myntra, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

CMF Buds Price In India, Availability, & Offers