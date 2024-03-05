CMF Neckband Pro launched in India at 1,999 featuring 50 dB Hybrid ANC, 13.6 mm dynamic drivers, IP55 water-resistant design, up to 37 hours battery life, Ultra Bass Technology 2.0, Spacial Audio Effect, and more. The CMF Neckband Pro is launched alongside the Nothing Phone (2a) and CMF Buds.

The CMF Neckband Pro is the first wireless earbuds from the company to feature a 50 dB hybrid ANC (Active Noise Cancellation). The neckband equips custom 13.6 mm dynamic drivers with PET (Titanium Plated) + Custom PU diaphragm, 5 microphones with Clear Voice Technology for AI call noise cancellation, and connects via Bluetooth 5.3 with dual device pairing.

The CMF Neckband Pro earbuds come in three color options – Orange, Dark Grey, and Light Grey with an IP55 water-resistant design and magnetic buds for seamless pairing. Other features include Ultra Bass Technology 2.0, Spatial Audio Effect, Transparency Mode, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, Low Lag Mode (<120 ms), custom EQ, and compatibility with the Nothing X App.

On the battery side, the CMF Neckband Pro comes with a 220 mAh battery that lasts up to 37 hours without ANC, 23 hours with ANC, and 22 hours with Transparency mode. For talk time, the earbuds last up to 20.5 hours without ANC, 18.5 hours with ANC, and 19 hours with Transparency mode. The earbuds support a 10-minute quick charge providing 18 hours battery life without ANC and 11 hours with ANC/Transparency.

The price for the CMF Neckband Pro is ₹1,999 and will be available from 11th March 2024 at 12 PM with an introductory price of ₹1,799. Exclusive limited drops on Myntra from 6th March 2024 at 12 PM.

