realme Buds T110 is confirmed to launch in India on 15th April alongside the realme P Series 5G smartphones and realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi. The realme Buds T110 will be the company’s latest wireless earbuds in the country and will be the successor to the realme TechLife Buds T100.

realme India teased the Buds T110 with a tweet, “A power-packed jam session is waiting for you with the #realmeBudsT110 🎵 Stay tuned to discover the beats! Launching on 15th April, 12 Noon Know more: https://bit.ly/43UukSk”

The teaser image showcases the design in dual-tone colors and key highlights of the earbuds. The features include 10mm dynamic drivers, up to 38 hours of total playback, AI ENC noise cancellation for calls, and Two-Tone Hit color design. According to the Chinese variant, the earbuds may feature Bluetooth 5.4 dual device pairing, 88ms low latency mode, and an IPX5 splash-resistant rating.

The realme Buds T110 is expected to be priced under ₹1,500 and will be sold on Flipkart, realme.com/in, and other stores. More details on the earbuds including its pricing and offers will be revealed once it’s launched on 15th April 2024. Stay tuned!

Know More About realme Buds T110 on realme.com/in