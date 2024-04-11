realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi variant is confirmed to launch in India on 15th April alongside the realme P Series 5G smartphones. Last year, realme India launched its 11.5-inch tablet – realme Pad 2 in LTE variants, and now the company will announce its Wi-Fi model said to be sold on Flipkart and realme.com/in.

The realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi will be the company’s latest addition to the midrange Android tablet segment categorized in the large tablets class. It will feature a large 11.5-inch 10-bit 2K screen (2,000 x 1,200 pixels) with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 7.2 mm slim metallic design, Dolby quad speakers, an 8,360 mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and will be powered by MediaTek Helio G99 SoC with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

The tablet will be running on the realme UI 4.0 for Pad based on the Android 13 operating system. Cameras include 8 MP f/2.0 on the rear side with a 4P lens and 1080p@30fps video recording while the front has a 5 MP f/2.2 camera with a 3P lens.

The realme Pad 2 will be available in Inspiration Green, and Imagination Grey color variants. The realme Pad 2 LTE variant is priced at ₹17,999 for 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and ₹20,999 for 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage (prices as seen on Flipkart). The price for the realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi model should be lower than that.

realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi Specifications & Features

Display: 11.5-inch IPS LCD display, 10-bit depth (1.07B colors), 2K resolution (2000 x 1200 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 85.2% screen-to-body ratio, Dolby Vision, 450 nits brightness, matte finish metallic design, 7.2 mm slim, 518 grams weight

11.5-inch IPS LCD display, 10-bit depth (1.07B colors), 2K resolution (2000 x 1200 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 85.2% screen-to-body ratio, Dolby Vision, 450 nits brightness, matte finish metallic design, 7.2 mm slim, 518 grams weight Software: realme UI 4.0 for Pad, Android 13 operating system

realme UI 4.0 for Pad, Android 13 operating system CPU: 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz (2x ARM Cortex-A76 & 6x Cortex-A55)

6nm MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz (2x ARM Cortex-A76 & 6x Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali-G57 Graphics

Mali-G57 Graphics Memory: 6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM

6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB internal storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB

128 GB OR 256 GB internal storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB Main Camera: Single 8 MP f/2.0 camera, 4P lens, 1080p@30fps, LED flash

Single 8 MP f/2.0 camera, 4P lens, 1080p@30fps, LED flash Selfie Camera: 5 MP f/2.2, 3P lens

5 MP f/2.2, 3P lens Camera Features: Photo, AI Beauty, Filter, Panoramic View, HDR, Text Scanner

Photo, AI Beauty, Filter, Panoramic View, HDR, Text Scanner Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5mm jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo

USB Type-C, 3.5mm jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo Others: Face Unlock, Quad Speakers, Dual-mic Noise Cancellation, Dolby Atmos Sound Effect, Hi-Res Audio Certified

Face Unlock, Quad Speakers, Dual-mic Noise Cancellation, Dolby Atmos Sound Effect, Hi-Res Audio Certified Cellular: N/A

N/A Battery & Charging: 8,360 mAh battery, 33W SuperVOOC fast charging, reverse charging

8,360 mAh battery, 33W SuperVOOC fast charging, reverse charging Colors: Inspiration Green, Imagination Grey

Know More Details About realme Pad 2 on realme.com/in