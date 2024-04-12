Today, Infinix India launched its latest smartphones under its Note 40 Pro 5G lineup which includes the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G bringing cutting-edge features to the mid-range smartphone market. Highlights and features of the lineup include a 120 Hz curved 10-bit AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, Active Halo AI Lighting, 100W fast charging (Note 40 Pro+ 5G), 45W fast charging (Note 40 Pro 5G), 20W wireless charging, 108 MP OIS camera, 32 MP selfie, IP53 vegan leather design, JBL stereo speakers, and more.

The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series flaunts its vegan leather finish back design in two color options – Vintage Green (both), and Titan Gold (Note 40 Pro 5G) or Obsidian Black (Note 40 Pro+ 5G). The backside offers a unique Active Halo AI Lighting for the first time in the segment that is activated by incoming calls, charging, notifications, music, gaming, voice assistant, and more.

The front side sports a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with the segment’s first 55° perfect curve, ultra-narrow bezels, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2436 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. The phones are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass protection and IP53 dust and splash-resistant rating.

The Note 40 Pro+ 5G packs a 4,500 mAh battery with All-Round FastCharge2.0 100W superfast charging that charges the phone 50% in just 8 minutes while the Note 40 Pro 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. Both smartphones feature 20W wireless charging via Wireless Mag Charger and support reverse wireless charging. Infinix also boasts its X1 Cheetah Chip, India’s first dedicated power management chip for better speed, efficiency, and optimization.

The Note 40 Pro 5G and Note 40 Pro 5G are powered by the same 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz (2x Cortex-A78 + 6x Cortex-A55) paired with IMG BXM-8-256 GPU, 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM (Note 40 Pro 5G), 12GB LPDDR4x RAM (Note 40 Pro+ 5G), and 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage with up to 1TB microSD card support.

Cameras on both smartphones include a triple setup of a 108 MP f/1.75 OIS primary camera with 2k video recording and lossless 3x superzoom, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth camera while the front side offers a 32 MP selfie camera for selfie and video calling needs.

It runs on the Android 14 operating system with XOS 14 interface. Other features an in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers with JBL sound, USB Type-C, IR Blaster, 5G connectivity, and NFC. The Infinix MagCharge accessory kit includes the GaN 68W fast charger, MagCase phone case, MagPad magnetic charging pad, and MagPower magnetic power bank with a 3,020 mAh battery.

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G and Note 40 Pro+ 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.78-inch 55° curved AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors) Full HD+ resolution (2436 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness, IP53 dust and water resistant, vegan leather back design, Active Halo AI Lighting, 8.09 mm thickness, 196 grams weight (Vintage Green), 190 grams weight (Titan Gold)

6.78-inch 55° curved AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors) Full HD+ resolution (2436 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness, IP53 dust and water resistant, vegan leather back design, Active Halo AI Lighting, 8.09 mm thickness, 196 grams weight (Vintage Green), 190 grams weight (Titan Gold) Software: Android 14 operating system, XOS 14 Interface

Android 14 operating system, XOS 14 Interface CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz (2x Cortex-A78 + 6x Cortex-A55)

6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz (2x Cortex-A78 + 6x Cortex-A55) GPU: IMG BXM-8-256 Graphics

IMG BXM-8-256 Graphics Memory: 8 GB RAM (Note 40 Pro 5G), 12 GB RAM (Note 40 Pro+ 5G), LPDDR4x-type, up to +12 GB extended RAM

8 GB RAM (Note 40 Pro 5G), 12 GB RAM (Note 40 Pro+ 5G), LPDDR4x-type, up to +12 GB extended RAM Storage: 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB

256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB Main Camera: Triple cameras (108 MP f/1.75 OIS primary + 2 MP f/2.4 macro + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), Optical Image Stabilization, lossless 3x superzoom, LED flash

Triple cameras (108 MP f/1.75 OIS primary + 2 MP f/2.4 macro + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), Optical Image Stabilization, lossless 3x superzoom, LED flash Selfie Camera: 32 MP f/2.2

32 MP f/2.2 Others: In-display fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C, stereo speakers with JBL Audio, IR Blaster, Active Halo AI Lighting

In-display fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C, stereo speakers with JBL Audio, IR Blaster, Active Halo AI Lighting Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 4,500 mAh battery with 100W fast charging (Note 40 Pro+ 5G), 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging (Note 40 Pro 5G), 20W wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, All-Round FastCharge2.0, Infinix Cheetah X1 Chip

4,500 mAh battery with 100W fast charging (Note 40 Pro+ 5G), 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging (Note 40 Pro 5G), 20W wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, All-Round FastCharge2.0, Infinix Cheetah X1 Chip Colors: Vintage Green (both), Titan Gold (Note 40 Pro 5G), Obsidian Black (Note 40 Pro+ 5G)

The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G, a tone-down variant of its upper-end sibling Note 40 Pro+ 5G, is priced at ₹21,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage) while the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G is priced at ₹24,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage). The exclusive early bird sale offers a free MagCase worth ₹1,000 and a free MagPower worth ₹3,999 for a limited period.

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G and Note 40 Pro+ 5G Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price (Note 40 Pro 5G): ₹21,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹21,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Price (Note 40 Pro+ 5G): ₹24,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹24,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 12th April 2024 on Flipkart

12th April 2024 on Flipkart Offers: ₹2,000 discount on HDFC, SBI bank cards, free MagCase and MagPower charging accessories worth ₹4,999 during early bird sale i.e. today 12th April 2024

Know More About Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series on Flipkart.com