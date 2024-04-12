Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G launched in India today highlighting its 120 Hz curved AMOLED 10-bit display, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, Active Halo AI Lighting, 20W wireless charging, 45W fast charging, 108 MP OIS camera, IP53 vegan leather design, JBL stereo speakers, and more. Here’s our hands-on and first look at the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G.

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.78-inch 55° curved AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors) Full HD+ resolution (2436 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness, IP53 dust and water resistant, vegan leather back design, Active Halo AI Lighting, 8.09 mm thickness, 196 grams weight (Vintage Green), 190 grams weight (Titan Gold)

6.78-inch 55° curved AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors) Full HD+ resolution (2436 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness, IP53 dust and water resistant, vegan leather back design, Active Halo AI Lighting, 8.09 mm thickness, 196 grams weight (Vintage Green), 190 grams weight (Titan Gold) Software: Android 14 operating system, XOS 14 Interface

Android 14 operating system, XOS 14 Interface CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz (2x Cortex-A78 + 6x Cortex-A55)

6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz (2x Cortex-A78 + 6x Cortex-A55) GPU: IMG BXM-8-256 Graphics

IMG BXM-8-256 Graphics Memory: 8 GB RAM LPDDR4x, up to +8 GB extended RAM

8 GB RAM LPDDR4x, up to +8 GB extended RAM Storage: 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB

256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB Main Camera: Triple cameras (108 MP f/1.75 OIS primary + 2 MP f/2.4 macro + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), Optical Image Stabilization, lossless 3x superzoom, LED flash

Triple cameras (108 MP f/1.75 OIS primary + 2 MP f/2.4 macro + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), Optical Image Stabilization, lossless 3x superzoom, LED flash Selfie Camera: 32 MP f/2.2

32 MP f/2.2 Others: In-display fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C, stereo speakers with JBL Audio, IR Blaster, Active Halo AI Lighting

In-display fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C, stereo speakers with JBL Audio, IR Blaster, Active Halo AI Lighting Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 45W fast charging, 20W wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, All-Round FastCharge2.0, Infinix Cheetah X1 Chip

5,000 mAh battery, 45W fast charging, 20W wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, All-Round FastCharge2.0, Infinix Cheetah X1 Chip Colors: Vintage Green, Titan Gold

Vintage Green, Titan Gold Price: ₹21,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹21,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 12th April 2024 on Flipkart

12th April 2024 on Flipkart Offers: ₹2,000 discount on HDFC, SBI bank cards, free MagCase and MagPower charging accessories worth ₹4,999 during early bird sale i.e. today 12th April 2024

On the design front, the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G flaunts its vegan leather finish back design in Vintage Green, and Titan Gold two color options, we got the Vintage Green as you can see in the images. At the camera module, you can see a unique Active Halo AI Lighting which is for the first time in the segment. The LED can be activated by incoming calls, charging, notifications, music, gaming, and voice assistant, and can be customized as per your preference.

Moving to the front side, you get a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with the segment’s first 55° perfect curve along with ultra-narrow bezels. The curved screen design is certainly looking great in its class, the overall design is highly premium for this segment. Other display features include a 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2436 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass protection and IP53 dust and splash-resistant rating.

What’s surprising is that the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G comes with 20W wireless charging which is something you won’t usually see on smartphones in this price range. You get a 4,500 mAh battery with 45W fast charging while its sibling, the Note 40 Pro+ 5G uses a 100W fast charging that takes just 8 minutes to charge 50%. The smartphone features reverse wireless charging, All-Round FastCharge2.0, and Infinix X1 Cheetah Chip a dedicated power management chip for the first time in India for better speed, efficiency, and optimization.

Other features you get are an in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers with sound by JBL, USB Type-C port, IR Blaster, 5G connectivity, and NFC. We received the full kit which includes the MagCase phone case, MagPad magnetic charging pad, and MagPower magnetic power bank with a 3,020 mAh battery as you can see below.

The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz (2x Cortex-A78 + 6x Cortex-A55) paired with IMG BXM-8-256 GPU, 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage with up to 1TB microSD card support. It runs on the Android 14 operating system with XOS 14 interface.

For its cameras, there’s a triple setup on the rear side with a 108 MP f/1.75 primary camera supporting OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), Lossless 3x Superzoom, and 2k video recording. The other two cameras are a 2 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth camera whereas the front side offers a 32 MP selfie camera for selfie and video calling needs. We will soon share the camera samples of the device to see how the camera performs.

The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G is priced at ₹21,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant which can be grabbed at a ₹2,000 discount making an effective price of ₹19,999 which sounds a steal. The exclusive early bird sale offers a free MagCase worth ₹1,000 and a free MagPower worth ₹3,999 for a limited period. Stay tuned for more details on the performance, features, camera samples, and more as we review the device.

