ASUS India has announced the pre-booking of its upcoming ASUS Zenbook DUO OLED (UX8406MA) notebook which is scheduled to launch on 16th April at 12 PM. The Zenbook DUO is set to redefine the dual-screen laptop experience in India and users can pre-book the notebook along with exciting offers ahead of its launch.

ASUS is offering exclusive pre-booking offers for customers from 9th April to 15th April. Customers can pre-book the Zenbook DUO (UX8406MA) and get a special bundle worth ₹20,398 for just ₹1. The bundle includes a Warranty Extension of 2 Years, 3 Years of Local Accidental Damage Protection, and an ASUS ProArt Mouse (MD300). The pre-booking offer is available at ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS eSHOP, Flipkart, and Amazon.in.

The Zenbook DUO highlights its innovative dual 14-inch ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreens with Full HD+ resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate along with the stylus support. Its unique design elevates productivity by providing users with an expanded visual workspace, enhanced multitasking capabilities, and seamless portability.

The Zenbook DUO comes with a sleek and lightweight all-metal design weighing about 1.35 kg and a US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard.

The notebook is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor with Intel Arc Graphics and Intel AI Boost paired with up to 32 GB RAM and up to 2 TB storage. Additionally, it packs a 75Wh battery that provides up to 8.5 hours of battery life aided by an advanced cooling system for optimal performance.

Other features include a Full HD camera with IR function for Windows Hello, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) + Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby audio, built-in array microphone, and Microsoft Windows 11 operating system.

The price for the ASUS Zenbook DUO (UX8406MA) starts at ₹2,19,990 for its 32 GB RAM and 1 TB storage variant and ₹2,39,990 for its 32 GB RAM and 2 TB storage variant both powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 processor.

ASUS Zenbook DUO (UX8406MA) Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹2,19,990 (Core Ultra 9 + 32 GB + 1 TB), ₹2,39,990 (Core Ultra 9 + 32 GB + 2 TB)

₹2,19,990 (Core Ultra 9 + 32 GB + 1 TB), ₹2,39,990 (Core Ultra 9 + 32 GB + 2 TB) Availability: Pre-booking from 9th April 2024 to 15th April 2024 on ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS eSHOP, Flipkart, and Amazon.in

Pre-booking from 9th April 2024 to 15th April 2024 on ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS eSHOP, Flipkart, and Amazon.in Offers: Get a special bundle worth ₹20,398 for just ₹1 on pre-booking, the bundle includes a Warranty Extension of 2 Years, 3 Years of Local Accidental Damage Protection, and an ASUS ProArt Mouse (MD300)

Source 2 (ASUS.com/in) | Source 2 (Amazon.in)