OnePlus India has announced a significant milestone for its newly launched OnePlus Nord CE4 smartphone emerging as Amazon’s best-selling smartphone on its debut, said the company. According to the company, the Nord CE4 has achieved the top-selling position in the ₹20,000 – ₹25,000 segment during its first sale on Amazon.in.

The OnePlus Nord CE4, which made its debut in India earlier this month, hit the shelves on 4th April across various platforms, including Amazon.in. Within the first day of its sale on Amazon, the device has gained a remarkable traction, securing its position as a preferred choice among consumers in the competitive mid-range segment.

The price starts at ₹24,999 for 8 GB + 128 GB variant and ₹26,999 for 8 GB + 256 GB variant and is available on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Store, Reliance Digital, Croma, and other retail channels. Offers include up to ₹1,500 bank discount (ICICI, OneCard), no-cost EMI for up to 6 months, additional exchange bonus of up to ₹2,500 on exchange, and free OnePlus Nord Buds 2r.

Commenting on the achievement, Ranjeet Singh, Director of Sales, OnePlus India said, “We are excited to share yet another milestone for OnePlus with the Nord CE4 emerging as Amazon’s best-selling smartphone on its debut, capturing the hearts of our community. We are honored and inspired to continue pushing boundaries for our India community. And our gratitude goes out to our loyal consumers for their unwavering support in our vision of delivering premium technology to all. Similarly, our shared values with Amazon as well as our consumer-centric approach makes this engagement a resounding success, and continues to do so.”

Commenting on the success of the OnePlus Nord CE 4, Ranjit Babu, Director- Wireless & TV, Amazon India said, “We congratulate the entire team at OnePlus for the successful launch of the Nord CE4 and becoming the highest seller in this range*. When customers shop on Amazon.in, they expect the best selection across price points from top brands. And OnePlus continues to uphold that expectation across their portfolio year after year. 2024 has just started, and you can expect many more record-breaking products from OnePlus on India’s most preferred online destination- Amazon.in. Here’s another decade of pushing boundaries and delivering ground-breaking products to customers pan India.”

To remind you, OnePlus Nord CE4 is the newest OnePlus smartphone under the midrange segment featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 octa-core SoC, 120 Hz AMOLED display, 50 MP Sony LYT-600 OIS camera, IP54 water-resistant design, 5,500 mAh battery with 100W super-fast charging, and more. The OnePlus Nord CE4 comes in comes in two color variants – Dark Chrome, and Celadon Marble and is available for purchase on various retail stores and platforms.