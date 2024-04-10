After launching the vivo T3 5G in India, the company gearing up to launch its another vivo T3 Series smartphone – the vivo T3X 5G in India scheduled for 17th April at 12 PM. The brand has confirmed the launch with a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) and a Flipkart teaser revealing some details of the upcoming smartphone including its design.

vivo India tweeted on X, “Get ready to dive into the next era of Turbo living! The all-new vivo T3X is making its way to you super soon, launching on 17th April! Know more https://bit.ly/49uvSUi #GetSetTurbo #vivoT3X.” The vivo T3X 5G will be the company’s latest smartphone under the vivo T3 Series and will be the successor to last year’s vivo T2x 5G. The vivo T3X 5G will come in at least two color variants and will be priced under ₹15,000 according to the company.

Get ready to dive into the next era of Turbo living! The all-new vivo T3X is making its way to you super soon, launching on 17th April! Know more https://t.co/SrcvfjQaY6#GetSetTurbo #vivoT3X pic.twitter.com/EIArLP6RNj — vivo India (@Vivo_India) April 10, 2024

The vivo T3X 5G is confirmed to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC with an AnTuTu score of 560K+ points, it is likely to be a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. Other key highlights of the smartphone are expected to be a 6,000 mAh battery with 44W fast charging, dual stereo speakers, a 6.72-inch 120 Hz display, Android 14 with FunTouch OS 14, (50 MP + 2 MP) dual cameras, an 8 MP selfie camera, IP64 dust and water-resistant design, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone will be sold on Flipkart, vivo.com/in, and other retail channels. More information will be revealed by the brand on 12th April and 15th April. We should know more details about the vivo T3X 5G including its price and offers once the smartphone is launched. Stay tuned!

Source (Flipkart Teaser)

