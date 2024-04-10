motorola is all set to launch its g series smartphone – the moto g64 5G in India, the company has started teasing the upcoming device on social media with the hashtag #UnleashTheBeast. The Flipkart teaser reveals many of the specifications and features of the smartphone.

motorola India tweeted on X, “Get set to ignite the Beast within you! 🔥 Introducing #MotoG64 5G, that’s full-on performance and full-on speed with unlimited power!💪 Launching on 16th April @Flipkart, http://motorola.in and all leading retail stores. 🚀 #UnleashTheBeast.”

Get set to ignite the Beast within you! 🔥 Introducing #MotoG64 5G, that’s full-on performance and full-on speed with unlimited power!💪 Launching on 16th April @Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW and all leading retail stores. 🚀#UnleashTheBeast — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 10, 2024

As per the teaser, the moto g64 5G will be the world’s first smartphone to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC. The phone will also come in 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant which is for the first time in the segment. Other features include a 120 Hz display, 50 MP OIS camera, 6,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and more.

motorola is also gearing up to unveil its edge 50 Series smartphones on 16th April in the global markets following the recent debut of its motorola edge 50 Pro in India last week. We should know more details about the moto g64 5G including its price and offers once the smartphone is launched.

Source (Flipkart Teaser)