motorola is gearing up to unveil its edge 50 Series smartphones on 16th April, the company has confirmed the global launch with an invite saying, “We see beauty in every detail” along with the launch date. This is following the recent debut of its motorola edge 50 Pro in India last week.

The edge 50 series lineup will include the motorola edge 50 Fusion, motorola edge 50 Pro, and motorola edge 50 Ultra. While the details remain under wraps, press renders of the motorola edge 50 Ultra have already emerged, offering glimpses of the device in Peach Fuzz and Black variants and a sleek vegan leather finish. Additionally, a Beige option named Sisal, featuring a brushed finish, is also in the pipeline.

The upcoming smartphone is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC compared to its Edge 50 Pro counterpart, which houses the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. The edge 50 Ultra is expected to feature a 50 MP main camera, ultra-wide lens, and a periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, laser autofocus, and a triple LED flash.

On the other hand, the motorola edge 50 Fusion is expected to arrive in Ballad Blue, Peacock Pink, and Tidal Teal color variants. Rumors suggest that the smartphone will sport a 6.7-inch curved pOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, a 50 MP camera, an ultra-wide lens, and a 32 MP selfie camera, and 68W fast charging.

More details on the motorola edge 50 series will be available once the smartphones are launched. Stay tuned!

Source (Instagram)