realme India is launching its new smartphone series lineup – the realme P Series 5G in India for the first time in the realme family. The lineup includes the realme P1 5G and realme P1 Pro 5G scheduled for 15th April. Here’s the first look at the realme P1 5G back design in the Phoenix Red color variant.

realme P1 5G – Back Design [Images]

The company has released multiple teasers on social media platforms for its upcoming smartphone lineup highlighting its key features. According to realme India, the realme P1 5G will be priced under ₹15,000 with the fastest chipset in the segment. The specs and features of the P1 5G should be identical to the recently launched realme 12x 5G as far as we think. More details on the realme P Series 5G including the pricing, and offers will be available once launched. Stay tuned!