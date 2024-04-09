realme India is all set to launch its new realme P Series 5G smartphones in India for the first time in the realme family. The lineup includes the realme P1 5G and realme P1 Pro 5G scheduled for 15th April. The company has released multiple teasers X (formerly Twitter) and on social media platforms for its upcoming smartphone lineup highlighting its key features.

Here’s the first look at the realme P1 5G back design in Phoenix Red color:

realme P1 5G and realme P1 Pro 5G Key Highlights

According to realme, the realme P1 5G will be priced under ₹15,000 with the fastest chipset – MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC in the segment. In addition, it will come with a 120 Hz AMOLED display with a 2,000 nits peak, a brightness, and a 7-layer VC cooling system (4,356.62 mm² Vapour Chamber). realme recently introduced the realme 12x 5G which has identical specifications and features compared to the realme P1 5G, however, the camera specs should be different.

On the other hand, the realme P1 Pro 5G will sport a 120 Hz curved AMOLED Pro-XDR display with a 2.32 mm narrow chin, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, and IP65 water-resistant rating, which the company says to be the first smartphone under ₹20,000 to come with these features. Moreover, the smartphone will come with 45W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging, Rainwater Smart Touch Technology, a 3D VC cooling system, and a Tactile Engine, among others.

realme has drawn comparisons between its realme P1 Pro 5G and the newly launched vivo smartphone likely to be the vivo T3 5G emphasizing the superiority of its features. Notable highlights include a curved AMOLED screen, the largest VC cooling system, IP65 ratings for water and dust resistance, 45W fast charging capability, and a promised four-year fluency guarantee for its smartphone.

Regarding the phones, realme said, “At realme, our unwavering commitment lies in pioneering innovation and delivering excellence within the smartphone industry. We are thrilled to announce the new realme P-Series – Best Player with Performance and Display, bringing two power-packed smartphones: realme P1 Pro 5G and realme P1 5G.”

The realme P Series will be sold on Flipkart and realme.com/in.

Source 1 | Source 2 – (Teasers – realme.com/in)