Xiaomi, the global technology giant, has introduced the Xiaomi Priority Club in India aiming to improve the user experience with a suite of benefits for Xiaomi product users. Xiaomi Priority Club is poised to redefine customer service standards by providing members with a range of exclusive perks.

Among these benefits are priority online appointments and expedited service at service centers, complimentary pick-up and drop services for mobile repairs. The program includes a guarantee of a 2-hour repair or a standby device, along with regular half-yearly health check-ups and software updates to keep devices in optimal condition. Available initially for premium smartphones like the Xiaomi 14 Series and select smart TVs, the club aims to elevate customer satisfaction and service standards.

To further streamline the support process, users can expect prompt callbacks from customer support and direct chat access, bypassing automated systems for a more personalized experience. The rollout of Xiaomi Priority Club is initially available to Xiaomi’s premium smartphones, including the recently launched Xiaomi 14 Series – Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Xiaomi 14. Additionally, users of Mi QLED TV 75, Xiaomi OLED Vision TV 55, and Xiaomi Smart TV X 65 devices will also benefit from the Priority Club service.

Muralikrishnan B, President, Xiaomi India said, “Throughout our 10 years in India, we’ve continually evolved to meet the changing needs of our aspirational users. The commitment to deliver end-to-end premium experiences goes beyond just bringing flagship products. Xiaomi Priority Club extends our efforts in elevating our service standards and reiterates our core focus on customer satisfaction. With this, we are ensuring that every interaction with Xiaomi is nothing short of exceptional.”

More Details About Xiaomi Priority Clud on mi.com