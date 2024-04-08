Infinix is all set to launch its Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series smartphones in India on 12th April, the company has officially confirmed the launch date in an official launch teaser and the early bird date. The exclusive early bird sale offers a MagCase worth ₹1,000 and MagPower worth ₹4,999 for a limited period.

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series, the lineup that includes the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G and the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G, is set to bring cutting-edge features and powerful performance to the Indian smartphone market. The company has already released multiple teasers on social media platforms for its upcoming smartphone highlighting its key features.

Many of its key features are 100W super-fast charging, 20W wireless charging for the first time in the segment, reverse charging, 108 MP triple rear camera setup, and will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC paired with as much as 12 GB RAM + 12 GB extended RAM. Moreover, the devices will also feature Infinix’s X1 Cheetah chipset – India’s first dedicated power management chip according to the company, 120 Hz 10-bit curved AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass with the segment’s first 55° perfect curve.

The smartphone will come with a 5,000 mAh battery that can be charged up to 50% in 8 minutes on Hyper charging mode via its 100W fast charging. The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series will come with voice-activated AI-backed Active Halo LED lights for incoming calls, notifications, charging, games, music, voice assistant, and more. The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series will be available in Obsidian Black, Titan Gold, and Vintage Green color options in a leather finish back design.

The smartphone will be sold on Flipkart. More details on the pricing and offers will be available once the smartphone is launched in the country. Stay tuned!

Source (Flipkart Teaser)