Vi, one of India’s leading telecom operators, has today announced its collaboration with CareGame for its new venture into the mobile gaming industry. Vi has joined forces with CareGame to introduce a new mobile cloud gaming service named Cloud Play that is set to revolutionize the gaming experience for Vi users across the country.

With Cloud Play, Vi subscribers gain access to a vast library of premium AAA games encompassing a wide array of genres, including action, adventure, arcade, racing, sports, and strategy. The launch lineup features popular titles such as Asphalt 9, Modern Combat 5, Shadow Fight, and many more. Additionally, classic favorites like Cut The Rope, Subway Surfers, and Jetpack Joyride are also available, catering to various gaming preferences.

With Vi Cloud Play, users can instantly play games without downloading them. The platform provides high-quality games with immersive graphics and supports multiplayer gaming. This not only saves valuable device memory but also eliminates the hassle of frequent game installations and updates.

Vi’s collaboration with CareGame underscores its commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital experiences to its customers. As part of its broader strategy to engage and delight users, Vi has been steadily expanding its digital offerings. Following the successful launch of Vi Movies & TV, an all-in-one entertainment app, Cloud Play represents the telecom giant’s latest foray into the world of gaming.

Through Vi Games’ Cloud Play, in collaboration with CareGame, we invite our users to embrace the gaming future, where the cloud serves as their playground, offering boundless possibilities. It’s more than just gaming; it’s a seamless voyage into a realm where imagination converges with technology. Prepare to enhance your gaming experience and embark on an extraordinary journey.”

Commenting on the partnership with Vi, Philippe Wang, Co-founder and CEO of CareGame, remarked, “We’re thrilled to unveil Cloud Play, offering Indian gamers the chance to experience authentic AAA mobile gaming without the need for costly upgrades. Through the fusion of CareGame technology, renowned titles from our publishing partners, and Vi’s robust networks, Cloud Play opens up a world of gaming possibilities.

We welcome all Vi users to explore Cloud Play and dive into an exclusive version of Gameloft’s Asphalt 9: Legends, featuring unlocked multiplayer modes, two bonus cars, and other delightful surprises for the ultimate racing thrills!”

Vi Cloud Play Price & Availability

In terms of pricing and availability, Cloud Play operates on a subscription-based model, priced at an affordable ₹100 per month (₹104 recharge for prepaid users). Users can get a free trial before opting for the subscription package as an introductory offer. Cloud Play is accessible through both the Vi Web and Vi App platforms.

Speaking about the launch of Cloud Play, Avneesh Khosla, CMO of Vodafone Idea, said, “At Vi, our ethos revolves around fostering collaboration to enhance our array of customer services. We acknowledge the burgeoning potential of the rapidly evolving gaming realm, with smartphones pivotal in making gaming accessible round the clock and across diverse locations.