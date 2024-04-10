motorola has announced the moto g04s, its newest moto g series smartphone in the global markets featuring a 90 Hz punch-hole display, 50 MP main camera, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, up to 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, IP52 water-repellent design, Android 14 out-of-the-box, and more. Compared to the moto g04 which has a 16 MP primary camera, the moto g04s comes with an upgraded 50 MP rear camera.
The moto g04s is an entry-level budget smartphone powered by the Android 14 operating system out-of-the-box with MyUX. The moto g04s sports a 6.56-inch IPS LCD punch-hole display with HD+ Resolution (1612 x 720 pixels, 269 ppi), and a 90 Hz refresh rate. It comes with an IP52 water-repellent design, 7.99 mm thickness, and 178.8 grams weight. The moto g04 is available in four color variants – Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, and Sunrise Orange.
The smartphone is equipped with a 12nm UNISOC T606 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.6 GHz (2 x ARM Cortex-A75 cores & 6 x ARM Cortex-A55 cores) paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MP1 GPU, up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM with +8 GB RAM Boost feature, and up to 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage that expands up to 1TB via microSD card (dedicated). The moto g04s base model starts with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.
The moto g04s packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging (5V, 3A). Cameras include a 50 MP f/1.8 rear, which is an upgrade from the 16 MP on the moto g04, and a 5 MP f/2.2 selfie camera on the front. Other features of the smartphone include USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, FM Radio, and 4G LTE connectivity with dual-SIM + dual VoLTE.
moto g04s Specifications & Features
- Display & Design: 6.56-inch IPS LCD screen, HD+ Resolution (1612 x 720 pixels, 269 ppi), 90 Hz refresh rate, IP52 water-repellent design, 7.99 mm thickness, 178.8 grams
- Software & Updates: Android 14, MyUX, 2 years of Android security updates
- CPU: 12nm UNISOC T606 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.6 GHz (2 x Cortex-A75 & 6 x Cortex-A55)
- GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MP1
- Memory: 4 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to +8 GB RAM Boost feature
- Storage: 64 GB OR 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card (dedicated)
- Main Camera: Single 50 MP f/1.8 primary camera, LED Flash
- Selfie Camera: 5 MP f/2.2
- Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos
- Sensors: Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer
- Cellular: 4G LTE network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE
- Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh, 15W fast charging (5V, 3A)
- Colors: Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, Sunrise Orange
The moto g04s starts at €119 in Europe (equivalent to ~$129 in the US or ~₹10,750 in India) for its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant and is available in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.
moto g04s – Price & Availability
- Price: €119 onwards (~$129 or ~₹10,750 equivalent)
- Availability: Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia