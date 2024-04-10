motorola has announced the moto g04s, its newest moto g series smartphone in the global markets featuring a 90 Hz punch-hole display, 50 MP main camera, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, up to 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, IP52 water-repellent design, Android 14 out-of-the-box, and more. Compared to the moto g04 which has a 16 MP primary camera, the moto g04s comes with an upgraded 50 MP rear camera.

The moto g04s is an entry-level budget smartphone powered by the Android 14 operating system out-of-the-box with MyUX. The moto g04s sports a 6.56-inch IPS LCD punch-hole display with HD+ Resolution (1612 x 720 pixels, 269 ppi), and a 90 Hz refresh rate. It comes with an IP52 water-repellent design, 7.99 mm thickness, and 178.8 grams weight. The moto g04 is available in four color variants – Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, and Sunrise Orange.

The smartphone is equipped with a 12nm UNISOC T606 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.6 GHz (2 x ARM Cortex-A75 cores & 6 x ARM Cortex-A55 cores) paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MP1 GPU, up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM with +8 GB RAM Boost feature, and up to 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage that expands up to 1TB via microSD card (dedicated). The moto g04s base model starts with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

The moto g04s packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging (5V, 3A). Cameras include a 50 MP f/1.8 rear, which is an upgrade from the 16 MP on the moto g04, and a 5 MP f/2.2 selfie camera on the front. Other features of the smartphone include USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, FM Radio, and 4G LTE connectivity with dual-SIM + dual VoLTE.

moto g04s Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.56-inch IPS LCD screen, HD+ Resolution (1612 x 720 pixels, 269 ppi), 90 Hz refresh rate, IP52 water-repellent design, 7.99 mm thickness, 178.8 grams

6.56-inch IPS LCD screen, HD+ Resolution (1612 x 720 pixels, 269 ppi), 90 Hz refresh rate, IP52 water-repellent design, 7.99 mm thickness, 178.8 grams Software & Updates: Android 14, MyUX, 2 years of Android security updates

Android 14, MyUX, 2 years of Android security updates CPU: 12nm UNISOC T606 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.6 GHz (2 x Cortex-A75 & 6 x Cortex-A55)

12nm UNISOC T606 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.6 GHz (2 x Cortex-A75 & 6 x Cortex-A55) GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MP1

ARM Mali-G57 MP1 Memory: 4 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to +8 GB RAM Boost feature

4 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to +8 GB RAM Boost feature Storage: 64 GB OR 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card (dedicated)

64 GB OR 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card (dedicated) Main Camera: Single 50 MP f/1.8 primary camera, LED Flash

Single 50 MP f/1.8 primary camera, LED Flash Selfie Camera: 5 MP f/2.2

5 MP f/2.2 Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos

USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos Sensors: Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer

Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer Cellular: 4G LTE network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE

4G LTE network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh, 15W fast charging (5V, 3A)

5,000 mAh, 15W fast charging (5V, 3A) Colors: Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, Sunrise Orange

The moto g04s starts at €119 in Europe (equivalent to ~$129 in the US or ~₹10,750 in India) for its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant and is available in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

moto g04s – Price & Availability