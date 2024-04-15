realme Buds T110 launched in India at ₹1,299 (introductory offer) featuring 10mm dynamic bass drivers, up to 38 hours of total playback, AI ENC noise cancellation for calls, dual-tone hit color design, IPX5 water-resistant rating, 10-minute quick charging, and more. The announcement was made alongside the launch of the new realme P Series 5G smartphones and realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi.

The realme Buds T110 is an affordable pair of wireless earbuds flaunting its Two-tone Hit color design with an IPX5 splash-resistant rating and comes in three options – Country Green, Jazz Blue, and Punk Black color variants. It is equipped with 10mm dynamic bass drivers titanium plated composite diaphragms and AI ENC noise cancellation for calls

The earbuds offer Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity with fast pairing and also connect via the realme Link app. Other features include an 88ms Super Low Latency Gaming mode, 2500IUC chip, and touch controls. The realme Buds T110 offers louder volumes with its 102dB Volume Boost Mode, which increases the volume from 97dB to 102dB when the Volume Enhancer is activated.

The realme Buds T110 delivers a long-lasting 38 hours of total playback, each earbud packs a 40 mAh battery while the case packs a 460 mAh battery. The earbuds also come with 10-minute quick charging via USB Type-C providing 120 minutes of playback.

Commenting on the launch, a realme spokesperson said, “We are thrilled to introduce the realme P Series 5G, a smartphone that is set to redefine performance standards in the smartphone industry. With the realme P Series 5G, we have introduced cutting-edge technology and advanced features that will redefine the mid-range segment. We aim to achieve the 50M sales milestone in Flipkart with the launch of the new P Series this year.”

realme Buds T110 Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹1,299 (₹1,499 regular price)

₹1,299 (₹1,499 regular price) Availability: 19th April 2024 at 12 PM on realme.com/in and Flipkart

19th April 2024 at 12 PM on realme.com/in and Flipkart Offers: Available at ₹1,299 as a part of the introductory offer

