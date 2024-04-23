LAVA Mobiles has launched its smartwatch lineup for the first time in India, the company starts off with its two models – LAVA Prowatch ZN with round dial and LAVA Prowatch VN with square dial both under the Prowatch Series. Features and highlights of the smartwatch include a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen, Realtek-powered chip, IP68 dust and water-resistant design with metallic body, Gorilla Glass 3, up to 7 days battery, Bluetooth calling, Heartrate, SpO2, 115+ sports modes, Pure Cobalt Battery with Seiko Efficient Power Management System, and more.

LAVA Prowatch ZN uses a 1.43-inch round-dial zinc alloy body design and is a more premium variant among the two models. It comes in two options – stainless steel straps and silicone straps and offers an IP68 dust and water-resistant rating. The display is a 1.43-inch circular AMOLED with 466 x 466 pixels resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 600 nits brightness, and Always-On display, and is protected by Gorilla Glass 3.

The Prowatch ZN is powered by RealTek RTL8763EWE-VP chip clocked at 128 MHz and offers Bluetooth Calling with 95dB speaker, Heart Rate measurement, SpO2 sensor, 110+ sports modes, step counter, sleep monitoring, stress measurement, Voice Assistant, built-in games, and more. It runs up to 7 days on battery (350 mAh) with fast charging of 100% in about 1 hour.

The LAVA Prowatch VN uses a 1.96-inch TFT square-dial zinc alloy body design with silicon straps and an IP67 dust and water-resistant rating. The display uses a 320 x 386 pixels resolution with 256 ppi with a 60 Hz refresh rate and offers 500 nits brightness.

The Prowatch VN is powered by a RealTek high-performance chip with 100 MHz frequency and offers Bluetooth Calling with a 95dB speaker, Heart Rate measurement, SpO2 sensor, 115+ sports modes, step counter, sleep monitoring, stress measurement, Voice Assistant, built-in games, and more. It runs up to 5 days on battery (230 mAh) with 100% charging in 2.5 hours and uses a Pure Cobalt Battery with Seiko Efficient Power Management System. Both Prowatches run a proprietary OS rather than Google Wear.

The price for the LAVA Prowatch VN is ₹1,999 for a limited period while the regular price is ₹3,999 while the price for the LAVA Prowatch ZN is ₹2,599 for its silicon strap variant and ₹2,999 for its stainless steel strap variant for a limited period while the regular price for the same is ₹4,999 and ₹5,999 respectively. The smartwatches will be available from 26th April at 12 PM on Amazon.in and retail partners.

