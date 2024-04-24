Following the success of the narzo 70 Pro 5G, today, realme India launched its newest 5G smartphones under its narzo lineup – the realme narzo 70 5G and the realme narzo 70x 5G. The realme narzo 70 5G is the upper-end sibling of the realme narzo 70x 5G and the lower variant of the narzo 70 Pro 5G. Here’s our hands-on and first look, first impressions of the realme narzo 70 5G.

realme narzo 70 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits peak brightness, 2,200 Hz Turbo Charged Touch Sampling Rate, Rainwater Smart Touch Technology, IP54 dust and splash resistant, 7.97 mm slim, 188 grams

6.67-inch Super AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits peak brightness, 2,200 Hz Turbo Charged Touch Sampling Rate, Rainwater Smart Touch Technology, IP54 dust and splash resistant, 7.97 mm slim, 188 grams Software: realme UI 5.0, Android 14

realme UI 5.0, Android 14 CPU: 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.6 GHz

4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.6 GHz GPU: ARM Mali-G68 MC4 Graphics

ARM Mali-G68 MC4 Graphics Memory: 6 GB OR 8 GB RAM RAM, up to +8 GB RAM Expansion

6 GB OR 8 GB RAM RAM, up to +8 GB RAM Expansion Storage: 128 GB GB internal storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB

128 GB GB internal storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.8 main + 2 MP f/2.4 B&W), LED flash

Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.8 main + 2 MP f/2.4 B&W), LED flash Selfie Camera: 16 MP

16 MP Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, stainless steel Vapor Chamber Cooling

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, stainless steel Vapor Chamber Cooling Cellular: 5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE, 9 5G bands support

5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE, 9 5G bands support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh, 45W fast charging, 21% charge in 10 minutes, 50% charge in 27 minutes

5,000 mAh, 45W fast charging, 21% charge in 10 minutes, 50% charge in 27 minutes Colors: Ice Blue, Forest Green

Ice Blue, Forest Green Price: ₹14,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹15,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage)

₹14,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹15,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage) Availability: realme.com/in, Flipkart, and offline retail stores, early bird sale starts today i.e. 25th April 2024 from 6 PM to 8 PM

realme.com/in, Flipkart, and offline retail stores, early bird sale starts today i.e. 25th April 2024 from 6 PM to 8 PM Offers: TBD

The key highlights of the smartphone include the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC – the fastest chipset in the segment. The realme narzo 70 5G is currently the fastest-performing smartphone in its class under ₹15,000 with the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. In addition, it has the segment’s largest VC Cooling (4,356 mm²) for heat dissipation, 45W fast charging, and a 120 Hz Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The specs and features are closely related to what we saw on the recently introduced realme P1 5G.

On the design front, the narzo 70 5G uses its dual-tone finish back Horizon design similar to what we saw on its elder sibling – the narzo 70 Pro 5G. Although plastic, the design traits are identical – the top side around the camera module is the glossy part and the remaining bottom is the matte finish. As you can see, we got the Ice Blue color, while the smartphone is available in another Forest Green color.

The front side sports a 6.67-inch Samsung Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, and a 1,200 nits peak brightness, along with support for an in-display fingerprint scanner. The display also supports the new Rainwater Smart Touch technology for enhanced user experience in addition to the IP54 dust and splash-resistant rating. You can interact with the display even in light rains and with wet fingers.

For the sides, connectivity, and audio, you get an in-display fingerprint scanner, a power button, as well as, volume controls on the right, while the left side remains plain. The bottom has a USB Type-C port, a dual 5G SIM tray with microSD card support, stereo loudspeakers, and a microphone.

At the top, you will find a second microphone, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and another speaker making it stereo. It supports Dolby Audio to enhance the audio experience through the stereo loudspeakers, aside from this, Hi-Res audio certification for HD audio quality is available.

The rear side uses a round camera module with dual cameras, you can see a dual camera setup on the rear side i.e. 50 MP f/1.8 + 2 MP f/2.4 B&W while the front has a 16 MP f/2.45 camera for selfie and video calling needs. The rear camera module may look like a quad-camera setup, but it’s just a part of the design, so don’t be confused.

About the internals, the realme narzo 70 5G is powered by a MediaTek Diemsity 7050 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.6 GHz paired with ARM Mali-G68 MC4 Graphics, and either 6 GB RAM or 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. The MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC for this price segment is great, the smartphone is significantly ahead in terms of performance compared to several smartphones in the same class.

The narzo 70 5G is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC fast charging that can charge the battery from 0% to 21% in about 10 minutes and 50% in about 27 minutes. The charging is far better than the competition (18W, 33W, and so on). For its software, the narzo 70 5G runs on the new realme UI 5.0 interface seamlessly integrated with the Android 14 operating system with an Android security patch of 5th February 2023.

Early Verdict – realme narzo 70 5G

At the end, based on the features and specs as we can see, the realme narzo 70 5G offers a compressive package under the ₹15,000 price segment including its 120 Hz bright Super AMOLED display, a fast processor (Dimensity 7050), 45W charging, and other features like RainWater Smart Touch, IP54 water-resistant design, stereo speakers, and realme UI 5.0 perks. The narzo 70 5G comes in two RAM variants with the same storage – you get to choose from 6 GB RAM or 8 GB RAM with 128 GB storage on both models.

The price starts at ₹14,999 for its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹15,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 25th April 2024 on Flipkart and realme.com/in as an early bird sale from 6 PM to 8 PM. More details will be shared soon including the camera samples, performance, gaming, and in-depth realme narzo 70 5G review. Stay tuned.

Get realme narzo 70 5G on realme.com/in