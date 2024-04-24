realme India has launched its two newest 5G smartphones under its narzo lineup – the realme narzo 70 5G and the realme narzo 70x 5G after introducing the narzo 70 Pro 5G last month. The realme narzo 70 5G is the upper-end sibling of the realme narzo 70x 5G and features MediaTek Dimensity 7050, 120 Hz Super AMOLED display, 45W fast charging, Rainwater Smart Touch, 50 MP AI camera, IP54 dual-tone design, and more.

The key highlights of the smartphone include the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC – the fastest chipset in the segment under ₹15,000 (with offers). The narzo 70 5G is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Diemsity 7050 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.6 GHz paired with ARM Mali-G68 MC4 Graphics, 6 GB RAM, or 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. In addition, it has the segment’s largest VC Cooling (4,356 mm²) for heat dissipation, 45W fast charging, and a 120 Hz Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The narzo 70 5G is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC fast charging that can charge the battery from 0% to 21% in about 10 minutes and 50% in about 27 minutes. It runs on the new realme UI 5.0 interface based on the Android 14 operating system with an Android security patch of 5th February 2023.

The narzo 70 5G uses a dual-tone finish Horizon design with an IP54 dust and splash-resistant rating and comes in Ice Blue and Forest Green color options. The front side sports a 6.67-inch Samsung Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, a 1,200 nits peak brightness, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and Rainwater Smart Touch for enhanced user experience.

It packs a dual camera setup on the rear side with a 50 MP f/1.8 primary camera and a 2 MP f/2.4 B&W secondary camera while the front side offers a 16 MP f/2.45 selfie camera. Other features of the smartphone include RAM expansion technology up to +8 GB RAM, microSD card support of up to 1 TB, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, stereo speakers, and 5G connectivity with dual-SIM and dual VoLTE support.

realme narzo 70 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits peak brightness, 2,200 Hz Turbo Charged Touch Sampling Rate, Rainwater Smart Touch Technology, IP54 dust and splash resistant, 7.97 mm slim, 188 grams

The realme narzo 70 5G is priced at ₹15,999 for its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹16,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 29th April 2024 on Amazon.in and realme.com/in. The early bird sale starts tomorrow i.e. 25th April 2024 at 12 PM. The launch offers include a flat ₹1,000 coupon discount, no-cost EMI of up to 6 months, 50% off on realme Care+ worth ₹849, realme Buds T110 at ₹1,299, up to ₹1,500 MobiKwik cashback.

realme narzo 70 5G Price in India, Availability, Offers

