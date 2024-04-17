realme India is all set to launch another smartphone under the narzo lineup, realme narzo 70x 5G is launching in India on 24th April. The company has confirmed the launch with a teaser highlighting its 45W fast charging, IP54 dust and water-resistant design, and 120 Hz AMOLED display. The upcoming smartphone will be priced under ₹12,000 according to the official teaser.

realme recently launched its new lineup – realme P Series 5G smartphones in the country and it is likely to be similar to the realme P1 5G. The realme narzo 70x 5G will feature a 5,000 mAh battery, 120 Hz AMOLED display, IP54 dust and water-resistant design, and 45W fast charging as revealed by the teaser. Other details of the smartphone are yet to come, but, it is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC with up to 8 GB RAM and a 50 MP primary camera.

Last month, realme launched its narzo 70 Pro 5G, which is the upper-end sibling of the narzo 70x 5G, comes with features such as a dual-tone glass back design, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC, 120 Hz AMOLED display with Rainwater Smart Touch Technology, triple cameras with 50 MP Sony IMX890 OIS primary camera, up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage with 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM, 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging, realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14, and more.

The realme narzo 70x 5G will be sold on Amazon.in. More details will be shared including its pricing and offers once the smartphone is launched next week.

Source (realme.com/in)